Marketing
A Fitness Studio Makes Full-Court Social Press
South Carolina's Pure Barre is using social media to expand from workout to a lifestyle brand.
Marketing
Need Fresh Content For Your Blog? Try These 3 Idea-Generating Tips
Make the effort to connect with your blog readers in unique and meaningful ways by sharing stories born from your experiences. Here are three ways to do it.
Marketing
Move Over, Facebook: Why Your Business Needs to Be on Pinterest
More than other social networks, potential customers use Pinterest to decide what to buy.
Marketing
Will You Be the Next Grumpy Cat or Gangnam Style? 3 Keys to Creating Viral Marketing Content
Thought leader Jonah Berger shares his best strategies for how to create wildly popular online content.
Marketing
5 Ways to Promote Your YouTube Videos
Here's how to get your videos noticed and attract more viewers to your brand channel.
Marketing
From Facebook to Foot Traffic: Building a Bakery's Social Network
Giveaways and user-submitted photos helped this Michigan cupcake shop increase its Facebook engagement.
Technology
Optimizing Your Business Website for Mobile at No Cost
New York-based bMobilized has an algorithm which will generate a version of your company's website specifically designed to fit mobile devices.
Technology
Going Mobile: Does Your Business Need an App?
Considering launching an app? Consider the negatives, and ask yourself these three key questions first.
Technology
What to Consider When Creating Responsive Design-Friendly Content
You might want to present content differently for the different types of devices customers are using to access your site. Here are five things to keep in mind.
Growth Strategies
5 Tips for Hiring a Great Web Developer
Follow these suggestions to pick the right tech talent the first time out.
Technology
5 Steps to a Stress-Free Website Redesign
What to consider when giving your old business site a forward-looking facelift.