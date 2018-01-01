Wensdy Von Buskirk is a freelance journalist and editor based outside Detroit.
Ready for Anything
Know Your Shopper to Boost Post-Holiday Sales
Shift your attentions to shoppers' moods and needs to move product and increase revenue.
Ready for Anything
Make the Most of Post-Holiday Sales
Prep your staff for after-holiday traffic by avoiding these 4 common mistakes.
Marketing
How Social Media Can Boost a Shop's Pet Projects
A Los Angeles pet boutique needs to reposition its social-media efforts to help its business and its charitable efforts, our experts say.
Growth Strategies
5 Ways to Find, Train and Oversee the Ideal Intern
Wrangling summer interns can be an adjustment. Consider these five tips on ways to make the process more productive and efficient.
Marketing
A Fitness Studio Makes Full-Court Social Press
South Carolina's Pure Barre is using social media to expand from workout to a lifestyle brand.
Marketing
A Salon's Social Media Highlights
Indiana's G Michael Salon uses makeover photos and staffer bios to shape its Twitter and Facebook feeds.
Marketing
A Restaurant Built (and Rebuilt) With Customer Loyalty
Tapping its social-media following helped this Brooklyn restaurant survive after a hurricane.
Growth Strategies
Staff Stretched to the Limit? 4 Ways to Tell
During the recession, your tiny team took on more and more. It might be time to give them a break.
Growth Strategies
Independent Airport Lounges: Worth the Splurge?
Answering these five questions can help you decide how to spend your next flight delay.