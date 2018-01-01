Wensdy Von Buskirk

Wensdy Von Buskirk

Wensdy Von Buskirk is a freelance journalist and editor based outside Detroit.

More From Wensdy Von Buskirk

Know Your Shopper to Boost Post-Holiday Sales
Ready for Anything

Know Your Shopper to Boost Post-Holiday Sales

Shift your attentions to shoppers' moods and needs to move product and increase revenue.
3 min read
Make the Most of Post-Holiday Sales
Ready for Anything

Make the Most of Post-Holiday Sales

Prep your staff for after-holiday traffic by avoiding these 4 common mistakes.
3 min read
How Social Media Can Boost a Shop's Pet Projects
Marketing

How Social Media Can Boost a Shop's Pet Projects

A Los Angeles pet boutique needs to reposition its social-media efforts to help its business and its charitable efforts, our experts say.
5 min read
5 Ways to Find, Train and Oversee the Ideal Intern
Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Find, Train and Oversee the Ideal Intern

Wrangling summer interns can be an adjustment. Consider these five tips on ways to make the process more productive and efficient.
4 min read
A Fitness Studio Makes Full-Court Social Press
Marketing

A Fitness Studio Makes Full-Court Social Press

South Carolina's Pure Barre is using social media to expand from workout to a lifestyle brand.
5 min read
A Salon's Social Media Highlights
Marketing

A Salon's Social Media Highlights

Indiana's G Michael Salon uses makeover photos and staffer bios to shape its Twitter and Facebook feeds.
4 min read
A Restaurant Built (and Rebuilt) With Customer Loyalty
Marketing

A Restaurant Built (and Rebuilt) With Customer Loyalty

Tapping its social-media following helped this Brooklyn restaurant survive after a hurricane.
5 min read
Staff Stretched to the Limit? 4 Ways to Tell
Growth Strategies

Staff Stretched to the Limit? 4 Ways to Tell

During the recession, your tiny team took on more and more. It might be time to give them a break.
5 min read
Independent Airport Lounges: Worth the Splurge?
Growth Strategies

Independent Airport Lounges: Worth the Splurge?

Answering these five questions can help you decide how to spend your next flight delay.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.