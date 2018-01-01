Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett Dishes on Clinton vs. Trump, Coca-Cola and His Possible Successor
The investor presided over his 51st Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., where he and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger fielded five hours of questions.
Reuters | 5 min read
What Warren Buffett Told a 7th-Grader Who Asked for His Advice
It had nothing to do with good grades or eating all of your vegetables.
Kathleen Elkins | 2 min read
Why Warren Buffett Is the Mahatma Gandhi of Capitalism
Ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, it's important to recognize Buffett's role as a beacon for the world.
Vin Gupta | 6 min read
10 Brilliant Quotes From Warren Buffett, America's Second-Richest Person
Bits of wisdom from a powerhouse in business.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Has Warren Buffett Gone Car Crazy?
The car industry now has a titan in its midst. The question is: Why?
Ben Geier | 6 min read
Meet the Real Estate Franchise Backed by Warren Buffett
One of the first enterprises Buffett is allowing to use the Berkshire Hathaway brand name is a real-estate brokerage.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
6 Big Things You Need to Know About Bitcoin This Week
Which startup wants to bury your Bitcoin in a subterranean 'vault'? Which global investment giant disses Bitcoin as not a currency at all? Which billionaire called Bitcoin 'just a joke'? Find out here.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
