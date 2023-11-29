Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway Billionaire and Warren Buffett Business Partner, Dies Just Shy of 100th Birthday Munger has served as vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway since 1978.

By Sam Silverman

Houston Cofield/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks to members of the media during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Charlie Munger has died at the age of 99.

Munger, the longtime business partner and friend of Warren Buffett, died on Tuesday, according to a statement from investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, where Munger served as vice chairman.

Munger stepped into the role in 1978 and has worked alongside Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's CEO, ever since, according to Barron's. He is credited with transforming the firm into the $780 billion behemoth it is today.

RELATED: Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice For 2023

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom, and participation," Buffett said in a statement.

Munger's passing comes just before what would have been his 100th birthday on New Year's Day.

Who is Charlie Munger?

Charlie Munger was born Charles Thomas Munger on January 1, 1924, in Omaha, Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II before attending Harvard Law School and graduating in 1948, per CNN.

He moved to California to practice real estate law and founded a law firm, Munger, Tolles & Olson, in 1962, according to CNBC. That same year, he also founded a hedge fund, Wheeler, Munger & Co., to manage investments.

RELATED: 4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Wisdom of Charlie Munger

Munger closed his hedge fund in 1975, three years before stepping into the role of vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway next to Buffett.

Munger and Buffett have been longtime friends since they met in 1959.

In addition to his work at Berkshire Hathaway, he was chairman of the Los Angeles newspaper publisher the Daily Journal from 1977 through 2022.

RELATED: Warren Buffett Says Dynastic Wealth 'Is Not Desirable' — and He Just Donated $870 Million to Charities Ahead of Thanksgiving

Munger is also a well-known philanthropist. He's donated $43.5 million to Stanford University to help build the Munger Graduate Residence, per CNBC, and $200 million to the University of Southern California. In total, he's donated at least $550 million to charities, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

His net worth was $2.2 billion at this time of death.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Warren Buffett Billionaires Business News Berkshire Hathaway Death Charlie munger

Most Popular

See all
Buy a Franchise

Learn the Secrets of Running 20+ Businesses as a Side Hustle — Finding and Nurturing Your 'STIC People'

Explore the critical importance of choosing the right franchise manager and the innovative 'STIC' approach.

By Ryan Zink
Business Plans

How You Can Use the 80/20 Rule to Unlock Success and Maximize Your Impact

Our success is determined by where we focus our efforts.

By Patrick Carroll
Business News

Apple Moves to Sever Ties With Goldman Sachs — Here's What That Means for Apple Card and Savings Holders

The end may be near for one of the most prominent alliances between a technology firm and a banking institution.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

6 Surprising Psychological Tricks the Best Advertisements Use

Research shows there are universally effective strategies in advertisments. Here's one that uses a bunch of them.

By Thomas McKinlay
Business Plans

She Wrote An 'Escape Plan' to Quit Her Job and Move to an Island. Now She's There Generating Nearly $300,000 A Year

"My detailed, step-by-step plan on how I would quit my job and move to a Caribbean island."

By Jason Feifer
Side Hustle

She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

Lilly Skjoldahl launched The Furniture Dr. out of necessity — and the decision would change her life.

By Amanda Breen