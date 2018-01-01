Biomedical Technology

Mergers and Acquisitions

The company said St. Jude's devices for heart failure, blockages and abnormal heart rhythm complement its range of heart products.
Reuters | 3 min read
C-Suite

Job doesn't match your degree? Fear not. It might actually help you get -- and thrive in -- the job you want.
Terrence W. Norchi | 5 min read
Cancer

The Napster founder and former Facebook president created the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which will focus on using the body's immune system to combat cancer cells.
Jessica Hartogs | 2 min read
Science

The new handheld microscope uses tiny mirrors and optical beams to zoom in and quickly create image scans at the cellular and subcellular level.
Hilary Brueck | 3 min read
Science

This new method of fertilization is the latest discovery in a rapidly expanding field of microrobots being built for navigating the human body.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
Biomedical Technology

Editas Medicine is the first gene-editing medical technology company to file an IPO.
Claire Groden | 2 min read
Health

The U.K.'s National Health Service plans to begin early phase clinical trials in two years.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Genetic Testing

The Silicon Valley startup just raised $15 million in funding from PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, Yahoo's Jerry Yang and other high-profile investors.
Leena Rao | 3 min read
GrowthCon

College student Aaron Goldstein reflects on how he founded his company and where he wants to take it next.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Far Out Tech

Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
