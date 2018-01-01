Biometrics
Technology
5 Wacky Ways We May Soon Verify Our Identities
Need to unlock your phone? Put it close enough to your skin so it can smell you.
More From This Topic
Security
Microsoft to Offer Biometric Sign-In for Windows 10
It will be the first time the company has offered such a service widely across devices.
Far Out Tech
Gold? Silver? Pffft. This Necklace Is Pure Illumination.
This high-tech necklace is made out of light and morphs with your every move. You have to see it to believe it.
Password Security
5 Apps That Never Forget Your Passwords and Require You to Remember Just One
The most common mistake people make with their online security is to have one password for everything but now you can do it safely.
Wearables
As Wearables Get Hot, These 6 Industries Are Poised to Capitalize
The wearables revolution is coming. Here are the top industries that will cash in on the skyrocketing trend, according to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Lean Startups
Why the Lean Startup Model Might Save Your Life
Startup guru Steve Blank is reinventing life-science startups with an innovative program that launched this week.
Wearable Tech
50 Cent Betting Heart-Monitoring Headphones Will Be a Hit
The rapper's headphone company, SMS Audio, is entering the white-hot wearables space alongside famed chip maker Intel.
Far Out Tech
Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar
Finger-prick glucose tests could soon be a pain of the past. The two mega companies have joined forces to make biosensor-packed smart lenses a reality for diabetes patients.
Technology
The Crazy Things Your Future Credit Cards Will Do (Infographic)
Tomorrow's credit cards will be replete with high-tech security features like fingerprint unlock, voice control and invisibility, according to this infographic by Richard Branson's Virgin Money.
Infographics
How to Create a Super Strong Password (Infographic)
In the wake of the recent Heartbleed SSL bug revelation, it's more crucial now than ever to update all of your online passwords. Here's how in one easy, neat and tidy infographic.