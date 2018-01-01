Biometrics

More From This Topic

Microsoft to Offer Biometric Sign-In for Windows 10
Security

Microsoft to Offer Biometric Sign-In for Windows 10

It will be the first time the company has offered such a service widely across devices.
Reuters | 1 min read
Gold? Silver? Pffft. This Necklace Is Pure Illumination.
Far Out Tech

Gold? Silver? Pffft. This Necklace Is Pure Illumination.

This high-tech necklace is made out of light and morphs with your every move. You have to see it to believe it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
5 Apps That Never Forget Your Passwords and Require You to Remember Just One
Password Security

5 Apps That Never Forget Your Passwords and Require You to Remember Just One

The most common mistake people make with their online security is to have one password for everything but now you can do it safely.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
As Wearables Get Hot, These 6 Industries Are Poised to Capitalize
Wearables

As Wearables Get Hot, These 6 Industries Are Poised to Capitalize

The wearables revolution is coming. Here are the top industries that will cash in on the skyrocketing trend, according to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Why the Lean Startup Model Might Save Your Life
Lean Startups

Why the Lean Startup Model Might Save Your Life

Startup guru Steve Blank is reinventing life-science startups with an innovative program that launched this week.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 6 min read
50 Cent Betting Heart-Monitoring Headphones Will Be a Hit
Wearable Tech

50 Cent Betting Heart-Monitoring Headphones Will Be a Hit

The rapper's headphone company, SMS Audio, is entering the white-hot wearables space alongside famed chip maker Intel.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar
Far Out Tech

Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar

Finger-prick glucose tests could soon be a pain of the past. The two mega companies have joined forces to make biosensor-packed smart lenses a reality for diabetes patients.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Crazy Things Your Future Credit Cards Will Do (Infographic)
Technology

The Crazy Things Your Future Credit Cards Will Do (Infographic)

Tomorrow's credit cards will be replete with high-tech security features like fingerprint unlock, voice control and invisibility, according to this infographic by Richard Branson's Virgin Money.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How to Create a Super Strong Password (Infographic)
Infographics

How to Create a Super Strong Password (Infographic)

In the wake of the recent Heartbleed SSL bug revelation, it's more crucial now than ever to update all of your online passwords. Here's how in one easy, neat and tidy infographic.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.