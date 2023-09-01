The company, formerly known as Twitter, made some changes to its privacy policy on Thursday.

Users' privacy is at stake as SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk forges ahead with his plan to make X, formerly Twitter, an "everything app."

X will start collecting its users' biometric and employment data on September 29, the company revealed in an update to its privacy policy on Thursday.

According to the privacy policy, X may gather and use users' biometric data "for safety, security, and identification purposes." The company will do the same with employment history to facilitate career searches, including recommending potential jobs and allowing employers to find potential candidates.

Platforms can use biometrics, such as fingerprints and facial scans, to authenticate people when they log in or make a transaction. X could theoretically collect that information through photos or videos by asking people to turn on their cameras, though the company has yet to explain how it will work, CNBC reported.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities," the company's new CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote on the platform in July.

