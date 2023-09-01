Elon Musk's X is Going to Find Out Where You Work and Another Very Personal Piece of Data — Here's Why The company, formerly known as Twitter, made some changes to its privacy policy on Thursday.

  • Platforms can use biometrics, such as facial scans, to authenticate people when they sign in or make payments.
  • X's updated privacy policy appears to be another step in the direction of Elon Musk's vision for an "everything app."

Users' privacy is at stake as SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk forges ahead with his plan to make X, formerly Twitter, an "everything app."

X will start collecting its users' biometric and employment data on September 29, the company revealed in an update to its privacy policy on Thursday.

According to the privacy policy, X may gather and use users' biometric data "for safety, security, and identification purposes." The company will do the same with employment history to facilitate career searches, including recommending potential jobs and allowing employers to find potential candidates.

Platforms can use biometrics, such as fingerprints and facial scans, to authenticate people when they log in or make a transaction. X could theoretically collect that information through photos or videos by asking people to turn on their cameras, though the company has yet to explain how it will work, CNBC reported.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities," the company's new CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote on the platform in July.

Last year, X reportedly purchased job recruitment tool Laskie, Bloomberg reported, and in April, the company signed a deal with Israeli stock trading app eToro, per CNBC.
