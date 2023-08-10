'X' Is Auctioning Off Its Old Twitter HQ Items, Including a Bird Cage Hanging Swing In a massive garage sale, Musk is pawning away all the old office furniture, memorabilia, and art.

By Jonathan Small

Key Takeaways

  • X is auctioning 584 items from Twitter HQ in San Francisco as part of a massive rebranding effort.
  • This is not the first time Elon Musk and Twitter have tried to auction off Twitter office goods, and some are still for sale.

Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as "X" last month, and now the company wants to shed its old blue feathers and embrace its slick, new identity as X.

In an epic garage sale to cleanse the San Franciso HQ of all Twitterverse memories, X CEO Musk and company are auctioning off 584 lots online.

The inventory includes a Bird Cage with a Hanging Sofa (Daybed) Swing, a Twitter Bird Wood Coffee Table, and Neon "@" and "#" Marquee Light Signs.

Photo by HGP

Photo by HGP

Not all items are Twitter related. For example, there's a large oil painting of Ellen Degeneres' 2014 Oscar selfie, a reconstructed wood barn from Montana, and an image of Barack Obama hugging Michelle Obama entitled "Four More Years."

Photo by HGP

Most wares up for auction are your typical office furniture and kitchen appliance variety (although not every office has a beer dispenser). But there is also an unusual amount of musical equipment, making the office seems more like a former recording studio than a social media platform. Interested shoppers will find multiple acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards, drums, and amps. There is also a DJ booth.

Photo by HGP

Twitter has auctioned its stuff before

This is not Musk's first auction rodeo. A few months after he purchased Twitter, he revamped its offices for what he called "Twitter 2.0," auctioning hundreds of items such as a blue bird statue.

Some of those items appear not to have sold the first time around, including the @ marquee sign.

Photo by HGP

How to bid

The "Twitter Rebranding" auction is helmed by Heritage Global Partners (HGP). It starts on September 12, 2023, at 7 am PT and ends on September 14 at 9 am PT.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Twitter San Francisco News and Trends Elon Musk Auction Business News X

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Tens of Thousands: 'Paid More Than My Full-Time Job'

Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

A United Airlines Passenger Was Overjoyed to be Upgraded to First Class — Then He Was Threatened to Be Put on a No-Fly List.

A traveler's journey went from serendipitous to unsettling when he requested a manicotti for the second leg of his trip, which was in economy seating.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Tech-Savvy Thieves Are Using Bluetooth to Steal Pricey Devices from Cars in New Burglary Trend

Thieves employ Bluetooth scanners to gauge signal strength and identify target vehicles with high-value electronics.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Starting a Business

Turning Ideas into Reality — How Your Everyday Life Inspires Business Ideas

Every great business began as an idea. Here's how I took my idea from conception to thriving company.

By Cyrus Claffey
Science & Technology

Why Every Company Should Be Thinking About Artificial Intelligence

Here's why it's crucial for every company to incorporate AI into their strategies.

By Roy Dekel