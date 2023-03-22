Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Jeff Greenberg | Getty Images

The checkout counter's taking a futuristic turn at two St. Louis Paneras.

The bakery-cafe chain is testing palm-scanning Amazon One tech, which has already been utilized in dozens of Amazon-owned Whole Foods locations, Amazon Go stores and select stadiums and arenas, to provide customers with a quicker way to connect to their loyalty program and pay, CNBC reported.

Related: Amazon One Lets You Pay With The Palm of Your Hand

It's not the first time the chain, which boasts more than 2,000 locations and upwards of 52 million loyalty program members, has relied on technology to streamline its operations.

By 2017, after six years of experimentation, Panera was an early adopter of online ordering and saw great success, earning it a reputation as one of the "most technologically savvy" chains in the industry, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon One positions palm scanners near the restaurant's registers; to check out with them, customers must link their Panera loyalty program accounts to Amazon One (at home or in-restaurant) and switch on loyalty identification and payments for their accounts, per CNN.

"We think the payment plus loyalty identification is the secret sauce that can unlock a really personalized, warm and efficient experience for our guests in our cafes," Panera chief digital officer George Hanson told the outlet.

Related: Amazon Opens Revolutionary Whole Foods With Technology That Could Make More Than 3 Million Jobs Obsolete

Naturally, Amazon One's use of biometrics has raised privacy concerns. Security experts say that even palm scans can pose a threat because the collected data is stored in a cloud, per The Washington Post.

Amazon contends that the palm images are encrypted and transferred to a secure, "custom-built area" in the cloud, but the questions have already led to real pushback: Last March, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado pulled Amazon One from its venue at the urging of privacy groups.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Franchises Amazon Whole Foods News and Trends Privacy Concerns Panera Biometrics

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Diversity

The Odds Are Still Stacked Against Women in Business. Here's How Young Women Can Defy Them.

As a woman running a seven-figure fintech consultancy, my success hasn't come without its fair share of challenges. Here are some key strategies to jump over the obstacles women face in the corporate world.

By Lissele Pratt

Business News

Quarters From One U.S. State and Year Could Be Worth $6,000. Are You a (Very Lucky) Accidental Collector?

It's unclear if their creation was intentional, but they're worth a whole lot anyway.

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

After Getting Turned Down By Multiple Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She did It.

Author Karen Inglis breaks down the strategies and tactics you need to generate awareness and sales for your self-published book.

By Dan Bova

Data & Recovery

Pay Just $85 for a Lifetime of Cloud Web Hosting

But hurry because this is offer is good for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store