Panera released a baguette-shaped purse earlier this month, and it's taken the internet by storm.

Panera is more than its bread bowls and free WiFi — it's a fashion icon.

Earlier this month, the company released a limited-edition "BAGuette," a 12-inch faux leather purse in rich, Panera green.

"At 12" long, the BAGuette is the perfect size to carry one of our new Toasted Baguette sandwiches," the company wrote on the bag's website.

The bag is chic and understated, and if you don't look closely, you might not even notice that the signature Panera "P" is monogrammed across the bag and used for its clasp.

The BAGuette took social media by storm, particularly on TikTok, where the hashtag #baguettebag has more than 38 million views. The bag launched on February 7 and was sold out by February 11. Panera then released another batch on February 14, which sold out for a second time two days later.

Related: Panera Bread Sets a Thirst Trap for Customers

"If you were lucky enough to get it before it sold out I'm jealous," one TikToker captioned her video gushing over the limited-edition clutch.

The BAGuette originally sold for $39.50 on the company site. Now, after selling out twice, some buyers are listing the purse for hundreds on eBay. Panera hasn't announced if there will be another restock or if it will release more food-themed apparel, but for now, the BAGuette seems to be among the most sought-after accessories of the season.