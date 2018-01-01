Blake Mycoskie
Toms Shoes
TOMS Lands Major Investment From Bain Capital
Blake Mycoskie will keep a 50 percent stake in the social-good shoe startup he founded.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
How Eco-Friendly Fashion Startup Landed on Top Retailers' Shelves in 6 Months
See how these young treps turned a winning Kickstarter campaign into a thriving business in just a few months. Photo credit: Adrian Cabrero, courtesy of ENK International
Growth Strategies
Must-Read Books to Fuel Your Summer -- And Your Startup
Even if you can't get away this summer, consider these top tomes to help make the most of your downtime.
Starting a Business
Must Read Books to Fuel Your Summer -- And Your Startup
Even if you can't get away this summer, consider these top tomes to help make the most of your downtime.
Marketing
A Lesson in Apologies from TOMS Shoes
When negative backlash mounted, the folks at TOMS Shoes quickly mobilized to quell the Web tumult. Here are three keys to a great apology.
Starting a Business
At SXSW, Chief Shoe Giver Extols Social Entrepreneurship
Blake Mycoskie, the founder of TOMS Shoes, explains why starting up a social venture is a good business strategy.