Mark Zuckerberg Comments on 'Graphic and Heartbreaking' Video
Shortly after his post, livestreams captured a shooting at a Dallas protest.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
Use Breaking News to Build Buzz for Your Business
These three steps will help.
Small Business PR | 4 min read
Chipotle Cooks Up New, Stricter Food Safety Rules Amid E. Coli Fiasco
A dash of DNA testing here and a sprinkle of scalded onions there, and Chipotle just might save face yet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Pitch the Press
Reporters are desperate for great stories. Is yours one of them?
Geeta Nadkarni | 7 min read
Mayday, Slackers! Facebook Is Down.
It's not just you. 'Sorry, something went wrong.' Again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Bitcoin Exchange Bitstamp Suspends Operations Following Hack
The world's second busiest USD Bitcoin exchange is offline after some of its operational wallets were compromised.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Discovering of Brain's GPS Takes Home Nobel Prize in Medicine
John O'Keefe, Mary-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser discovered place and grid cells, which help us navigate space and build mental maps of our surroundings – a major breakthrough for Alzheimer's research.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Tinder Users Lured by Sexy Spam Bots Peddling 'Castle Clash' Game
Something fishy (more like spammy) is going on at Tinder. Here's the inside scoop from one not so satisfied user.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
IRS Will Tax Bitcoin, Says It's Not Currency
In a historic ruling, the IRS said Bitcoin is property, not currency, and will be taxed as such. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
'I Did Not Create Bitcoin': 4 Major Takeaways From Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto's Letter of Denial
The reclusive California engineer again denies inventing Bitcoin, this time in a depressing statement that reveals that he can't find steady work nor afford internet service.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
