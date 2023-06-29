'Presumed Human Remains' Are Recovered from Titanic Sub Wreckage The Coast Guard is analyzing debris and evidence found at the site of the imploded TITAN submersible.

By Jonathan Small

The U.S. Coast Guard announced late today that they have recovered "presumed human remains" within the wreckage at the site of the TITAN accident.

They will transport their findings on a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port where the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) will conduct further analysis and testing.

No word yet whether these are the remains of the five passengers lost last week during the TITAN's implosion: billionaire businessmen Hamish Harding and Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, and pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The Coast Guard and MBI have been involved in a massive recovery effort. Earlier this week, they found pieces of the sub at the bottom of the ocean. They are hoping to discover what caused the tragic accident.

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy," said MBI Chair Captain Jason Neubauer. "There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again."

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business.

