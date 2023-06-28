Virgin Galactic is set to launch its first space tourism flight on Thursday out of New Mexico.

Richard Branson's space exploration company Virgin Galactic has officially announced its first space tourism mission, which will see Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei and his colleagues Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Angelo Landolf and research council member Pantaleone Carlucci, travel 50 miles into the atmosphere from New Mexico.

The flight is planned to be around 90 minutes and will launch on Thursday, June 29.

Dubbed "Galactic 01," the mission is meant to be a scientific research mission, not one purely for commercial entertainment. The company is also advertising $450,000 tickets for tourist flights to space that require a $10,000 credit card authorization on the spot.

"This is your opportunity to be among the founding Virgin Galactic astronauts. Your reservation includes more than a spaceflight," the website reads. "You'll enjoy a Future Astronaut community membership, a multi-day training and preparation retreat at Spaceport America with family and friends, bespoke flightwear, astronaut insignia, photographs and video, opportunities to give back to future generations and more."

Though this is a major feat for Branson and his company, many on social media can't help but feel sour about the timing of the commercial mission given the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible that was set to explore the Titanic wreckage and saw the death of five passengers.

Twitter users expressed dismay with the decision to push Thursday's mission and future commercial flights forward in light of the recent tragedy.

Thursday Virgin Galactic has scheduled the first tourist flight to space...

I need this to not become a Titanic submersible situation for my $SPCE calls .. ? — Rkreb (@Rkreb1) June 26, 2023

Virgin galactic by richard branson is going to launch its first commercial space flight, sending 6 pple to space at a whooping 450k usd price per person. I hope they've upgraded to a ps5 controller ? — Lord Maximus Fuck hard (@_mafirifiri) June 26, 2023

How many of you want to go on a Virgin Galactic edge of the space trip for $450,000 a week after 5 lost their lives on an edge-of-the-titanic trip for $250,000? ?? — Linda Ashok (@IamLindaAshok) June 28, 2023

You're telling ME that Virgin Galactic is gonna have 450k usd space tours coming relatively soon?



HAVE....HAVE WE NOT LEARNED....ANYTHING. IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS. — OFF/XAVIER • TEAM VAMP (@DEVILSTEAK) June 28, 2023

The commercial space flight company hasn't had a smooth ride, generating $1.5 billion in operating losses between 2018 and 2022.

Branson's satellite launch company, Virgin Orbit, officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to secure funding in April, estimating that it had roughly $153.5 million in debt at the time.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Virgin Galactic was up over 7.6% in a 24-hour period following the announcement of Thursday's flight.