Virgin Orbit Slashing 90% of Workforce, On Pause For 'Foreseeable Future'

The satellite launch company furloughed the majority of its staff earlier this month.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

It looks like business is not cleared for landing at Virgin Orbit as the satellite launch company has reportedly laid off 85% of its staff after putting a majority of employees on furlough just weeks ago.

During an all-hands company meeting, CEO Dan Hart told employees that the company couldn't secure the funding it sought to continue as operational.

"Virgin Orbit is initiating a company-wide operational pause, effective March 16, 2023, and anticipates providing an update on go-forward operations in the coming weeks," the company said earlier this month, confirming this week that the operational pause would continue "for the foreseeable future."

Related: Virgin Orbit Shares Plummet As Historic Launch Fails Due to 'Anomaly'

It's estimated the company will slash around 90% of its total workforce.

According to CNBC, Hart had been updating employees regarding the company's financial standings via email, leading employees to believe that there's light at the end of the tunnel after citing promising conversations with interested investors.

Per the SEC filing on behalf of Virgin Orbit that beget the near-company-wide furlough that began on March 15, Virgin Orbit put itself on an operational pause "in order to conserve capital" while seeking "potential funding sources."

Employees that were placed on furlough were not paid, though they were given the option to cash out on their PTO days.

Virgin Orbit is the satellite launching company owned by Richard Branson, which is different from the Virgin Group's space exploration company Virgin Galactic.

As of Friday afternoon, Virgin Orbit was down 34.8% in a 24-hour period.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Virgin Orbit

Editor's Pick

The Dark Side of Pay Transparency — And What to Do If You Find Out You're Being Underpaid
Thinking of a Career Change? Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take to Get There.
A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business With Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did
Use These Words and Gestures to Impress Your Boss
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
The Top 2% Swear By This Negotiation Tactic Most People Overlook

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business News

'I Don't Feel Like It's Unreasonable': A-List Actor Refused Service At Hotspot For Not Following Dress Code

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe had quite the afternoon after trying to stop at a Japanese steakhouse in Melbourne, Australia following a game of tennis.

By Emily Rella

Business News

This Ghostwriter Made $200,000 Last Year Writing Tweets for Venture Capitalists

One man's side hustle makes him more money than his day job, and only costs him five hours a week of his time.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

'Angry and in Shock': Fashion Label Orders Former Sales Reps to Return Commissions in Wake of Bankruptcy

The once upscale NYC-based fashion label went under in 2020. Now, former stylists are being ordered to return commissions earned prior to the company's collapse.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Marketing

Why Interactive Content Will Boost Your Customer Loyalty

Interactive content provides a cost-effective way for businesses to enhance campaign participation, customer engagement, and loyalty, regardless of their size and budget.

By Jessica Wong

Culture

The Benefits of Investing in Talent: How It Impacts the Music Industry and Beyond

The music industry's growth and success rely on supporting emerging artists, promoting diversity and fueling economic growth. Attending live shows, streaming songs and purchasing music are effective ways to support up-and-coming talent, fostering a vibrant and diverse musical landscape for the future.

By Eric Dalius