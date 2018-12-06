Business Growth
spin-off
What to Do With That New Venture of Yours? Spin-in or Spin-out?
Netflix spun out its 'Netflix Box' division, which became Roku -- with a $4 billion-plus market cap. What will you do with your big idea?
More From This Topic
Women Entrepreneurs: Here's How to Meet Your Growth Goals This Year
A recent study found 58 percent of women business owners expect to increase their revenue over the next 12 months. Here are tips for how to get started.
Growth
The Unexpected Benefits of Walking the Harder Path
In business and life, it is the struggle that unlocks your full potential.
Fundraising
Most Businesses Would Benefit From Smaller Infusions of Capital on an Ongoing Basis, Rather Than Big Investment Rounds
This CEO argues that there should be alternative funding models for non-'unicorn' companies.
Netflix
The Crazy Numbers Behind Netflix's 20 Years of Success
A well-timed pivot led the way to monetary success and critical acclaim.
Scaling
Don't Drown in Your Convictions: How to Let Your Ideals Evolve With Your Business
Are you growing toward trouble or success? Here are four tips to balance growth with safety.
Business Growth
Never Underestimate the Value of Your Business
This electronics retailer is in the enviable position of continuously outgrowing its space.
IPO
Even If You Don't Plan to IPO, You Should Run Your Business Like a Public Company
Any startup can learn from how Spotify, Dropbox and Uber prepared to go public.
Instagram Icon
How Left Shark's Super Bowl Performance Inspired a Makeup Artist to Launch Her Instagram Career
Ryan Kelly creates incredible art on her lips inspired by the likes of Harry Potter, Cup O' Noodles and the Rolling Stones -- and it's gained her nearly 73,000 Instagram followers.
Business Growth
Rob Kosberg on How to Create Content That Drives Business Results
'I can show people how to go from hunting clients to having clients hunt them.'
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Scrapped an 'Ironically Foolish' Idea to Save Tesla More Than 16 Hours of Production
Tesla Model 3 battery pack production decreased from 17 hours to 17 minutes after this one key change, according to the company's Q1 earnings call.