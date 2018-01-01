Business in Transformation

9 Entrepreneurs Tell Their Stories of Pivoting 180 Degrees to Start New Careers
9 Entrepreneurs Tell Their Stories of Pivoting 180 Degrees to Start New Careers

Follow your gut and your heart, these nine men and women say, and good things will follow.
Darrah Brustein | 11 min read
The 4 Things You Need to Know About McDonald's Turnaround Plan
The 4 Things You Need to Know About McDonald's Turnaround Plan

Delivery, refranchising and a new organizational structure – here are the hard facts on how McDonald's wants to fix a broken system.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
TomTom Says Its Maps Are Destined for Self-Driving Cars
TomTom Says Its Maps Are Destined for Self-Driving Cars

The Dutch navigation company's automotive division has won big contracts in recent months, prompting analyst upgrades and a 40 percent surge in its shares.
Reuters | 5 min read
Step Away From the Foosball Table. Financials are Important, Too.
Step Away From the Foosball Table. Financials are Important, Too.

Entrepreneurs Andy Medley and Scott Hill built their Indianapolis marketing and promotions firm PERQ by nurturing office culture, sometimes to a fault. Employees still have fun, but their focus these days is on “winning” at business.
Sarah Max | 6 min read
6 Signs It's Time to Turn Your Startup in a New Direction
6 Signs It's Time to Turn Your Startup in a New Direction

Few startup ideas are perfect; that's why it's important to recognize when you need a course correction in your idea, pitch, product or execution.
Paula Andruss | 9 min read
8 Successful Companies Didn't Start That Way (Infographic)
8 Successful Companies Didn't Start That Way (Infographic)

Early iterations of now famous tech startups are almost unrecognizable.
Paula Andruss | 1 min read
From Profit to Purpose: Making the Shift From Me to We
From Profit to Purpose: Making the Shift From Me to We

Raj Lahoti on turning obstacles into opportunities.
Raj Lahoti | 5 min read
Groupon Moves Deeper in the Discount Space With 'Freebies'
Groupon Moves Deeper in the Discount Space With 'Freebies'

The daily-deal site has added a new category to its repertoire that includes digital coupons, promotion codes, giveaways and samples.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Mastering Change: What You Can Learn From KFC and Instagram
Mastering Change: What You Can Learn From KFC and Instagram

The most successful entrepreneurs know when to shift direction because their businesses need it. Here are three guideposts to help you along the way.
Debra Kaye | 5 min read
How to Always Be Ready to Adapt Your Business to Change
How to Always Be Ready to Adapt Your Business to Change

Adapting to change quickly is a key way to ensure your business enjoys sustained growth. Here are six ways to make sure you're ready.
Peter S. Cohan | 3 min read
