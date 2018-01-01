Business Lessons

5 Life Lessons Essential for Business Success
Entrepreneurs

5 Life Lessons Essential for Business Success

Step outside of your comfort zone, and never forget where you came from.
Mike Kappel | 6 min read
3 Lessons on Building Your Business for Creative Entrepreneurs
Business Lessons

3 Lessons on Building Your Business for Creative Entrepreneurs

Marlo Hunter discusses the life of a freelance artist.
Karen Tiber Leland | 4 min read
Surprisingly, Drake's Lyrics Provide Solid Lessons for Entrepreneurs
Lessons

Surprisingly, Drake's Lyrics Provide Solid Lessons for Entrepreneurs

The award-winning rapper knows a few things about running a business.
Jacques Bastien | 4 min read
Here's How Prison Taught Me How to 'Lead From the Front'
Business Lessons

Here's How Prison Taught Me How to 'Lead From the Front'

The lessons I learned during my 17,520 hours of incarceration may help you, too. Just don't learn them in their native environment.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
The 10 Biggest Business Lessons We Learned In 2017
Business Lessons

The 10 Biggest Business Lessons We Learned In 2017

There will be many more learning opportunities next year.
Gene Marks | 7 min read
7 Business Lessons From the Gridiron
Business Lessons

7 Business Lessons From the Gridiron

Football is all about winning, but you also learn when to punt.
Bill Nuti | 6 min read
Warren Buffett Inspired and Appeared in a Cartoon Series. Here's What I Learned Watching It.
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Inspired and Appeared in a Cartoon Series. Here's What I Learned Watching It.

"Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club" ran from 2011 to 2014 and had some high-profile guests.
Liz Webber | 5 min read
4 Fix-It Lessons From Uber's Overhaul
Uber

4 Fix-It Lessons From Uber's Overhaul

When startups grow as quickly as Uber, bad habits tend to seep into the foundation. But the meteoric rise and subsequent turbulence at Uber provide valuable lessons for entrepreneurs who might not fully understand their customer base.
Michael Ray Newman | 6 min read
What Big Companies Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial World
Business Lessons

What Big Companies Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial World

Thinking more like an entrepreneur is an important factor that will help large companies succeed.
Rob Biederman | 6 min read
Lessons I Learned Working on a Major Motion Picture
Business Lessons

Lessons I Learned Working on a Major Motion Picture

There is nothing like having dozens of highly paid employees standing around waiting for what comes next to teach you about time being money.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
