Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The ancient Greek philosophy of Stoicism is relevant and important to contemporary entrepreneurs. Qualities such as perseverance, concentration and clarity play an important role in coping with contemporary business problems. By using stoic wisdom in their entrepreneurial endeavors, entrepreneurs may increase their pace of progress and become stronger in their efforts.

By embracing and applying the Stoic principles described in this article, entrepreneurs can navigate challenges with greater clarity and purpose. Through actionable strategies and ten practical tips, this article serves as a guide on how to cultivate Stoic virtues to thrive in the dynamic and uncertain world of entrepreneurship.

Related: These 3 Philosophies of the Ancient Stoics Will Change Your Life

1. Embrace "amor fati" — Love your fate

In entrepreneurship, "amor fati" stands for inner peace and the epic narrative of everything that life comprises. They are a basis for expansion. For example, even if an entrepreneur launches a product and fails, he keeps an interest in the business. Instead of considering this as a failure, he perceives it as an experience where he gets to analyze results and view the market better. The same applies in dealing with challenging clients or associates. In such situations, one is training in patience and communication, the principal leadership skills.

Actionable Insight: Continually take stock of your failures to find areas to improve upon. Develop a diary culture with which to record and write down lessons from mistakes like these, using mistakes as stepping stones to success.

2. Focus on what you can control

Though entrepreneurship is risky, anything from market trends to consumer behavior to economic shifts can alter with no warning. A pillar of stoicism is to focus on the things we can influence: the way we behave, talk or think. The fact that doing something actively turns our attention away from what cannot be mastered and into steps we can take becomes the primary activity.

Actionable Insight: Make a two-columned list — one with the things you can control and the other with those you can't. Try to implement this into your daily or weekly routine, and always focus on the first column while you admit the limits and push the second one out of your mind.

3. Practice mindful reflection

Stoicism and mindfulness are intricately connected, especially in the context of contemplative purposes. Entrepreneurs can leverage daily reflection, in which they look into the decisions taken, the outcomes and overall personal development. This approach really builds a mindset of continuous improvement and strategic thinking.

Actionable insights:

Make sure to take time for reflection each day. Resort to reflective journals and meditation apps to ease the entire process. Work out how to make your professional choices and the results of personal growth.

4. Cultivate resilience through adversity

Adversity is an unavoidable reality for anyone who dares to enter the uncertainties of an entrepreneurial sphere. This paradigm assists entrepreneurs in considering problems not as obstacles but rather as vital for their future successes. Experience the adversity, courage and resilience to have the toughness of metal that is necessary to face a business's ups and downs.

Actionable insights:

Draft a resilience plan. Identify the areas where things could possibly go wrong, and come up with solutions on how to mitigate the issue. Undertake resilience-building measures such as scenario planning and measures aimed at reducing stress.

Related: Billionaires Like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mark Cuban Live by Ancient Stoic Philosophy

5. Embrace minimalism for maximum focus

The Stoic philosophy states that entrepreneurs should focus on what is important. They should not complicate things but simplify them. By removing the distractions and extra objectives that may not be aligned with your business objectives, you get an opportunity to focus on the core priorities that will move your business forward.

Actionable insight: Go through business activities and personal goals frequently, and you will be able to audit them on a regular basis. Look for factors that hinder its simplification or elimination, and that will enable you to concentrate on what is more vital to your business, convictions and mission.

6. Develop empathy and ethical leadership

The Stoic philosophy is based on the cardinal virtue, which is a basis for empathy and ethical leadership in business. Recognition, as well as acceptance of diverse views among individuals, create a respectful and cooperative ambiance wherein innovation and development are possible.

Actionable insight: Create team feedback sessions and empathy training sessions frequently. Give your team members a chance to be in charge of projects and initiatives to facilitate a leadership culture and ethical decision-making.

7. Anticipate challenges with premeditatio malorum

Premeditatio malorum is a Stoic exercise of imagining things that could go wrong or be taken away from us. Entrepreneurs have a tendency to think with strategy in mind. They do not rush. Rather, they dedicate time to envision possible scenarios and have their solutions ready. By applying such proactive thinking, people will not only acquire resilience but also the adaptability needed in the future.

Actionable insight: Take part actively in scenario planning sessions on a regular basis. Identify likely barriers, and come up with recovery plans that will give you an upper hand in various markets.

8. Maintain emotional equilibrium

Entrepreneurial rides continuously fluctuate from the top to the bottom, which demands emotional stability for accomplishment. Stoicism emphasizes the importance of being stable so that the decisions are made from a center of peace and clarity.

Actionable insight: Professional development courses in mindfulness and emotional regulation can be introduced along with courses in decision-making under pressure.

9. Practice gratitude

Learning is a never-ending process for the Stoic entrepreneur, full of difficulties and pleasures. With each experience, whether it is like a treasure, loss or routine, you get some sort of lesson. The purpose of this course is to help you stay up to date with all the trends and have a higher probability of being successful.

Actionable insights:

Learn the skill of taking every experience you encounter as an opportunity to learn from it. Have regular knowledge exchanges with mentors, peers and professional networks. Identify that feedback is the instrument of betterment, and make time for continuous education through courses, books and other resources.

Related: Why Today's Best Business Leaders Look to Stoicism

10. Seek wisdom in every encounter

The hard but fulfilling road of the Stoic entrepreneur is engrossing oneself in knowledge throughout the whole journey of life. Each encounter — positive, negative or ordinary — offers something valuable to learn. This learning culture will give your business a chance to ride through the trends and be more likely to survive.

Actionable insights:

Acquire the skills of learning from every experience you encounter in life. Regularly exchange knowledge with mentors, peers and others in the field. Take note that feedback serves as the instrument for growth, continuing with the education of courses, books and other resources.

Surviving the troubled waters of entrepreneurship is a journey that Stoicism will take you on. Through the implementation of these instructions, your endeavor will be all enduring, more concentrated, more enriching and more virtuous in terms of your entrepreneurial experience.

Are you prepared to join the business world and shine as a stalwart entrepreneur? While you are going through the process, always be mindful that it is not just the problems, but our responses to them that count. Kindly apply the Stoic wisdom as you strive to succeed as an entrepreneur and improve as an individual.