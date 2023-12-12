Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's fast-paced business environment, the ability to make impactful decisions is the cornerstone of success. As a 7-figure CEO with over 300 clients, I understand the weight of the choices we make, especially in the face of an anticipated recession that 86% of CEOs are preparing for. Making powerful decisions not only shapes our immediate trajectory but also sets the stage for long-term growth.

Today, I'll guide you through the comprehensive three-step process I've developed to help you make powerful business decisions without guilt, shame or regret. This process will help you navigate the common pitfalls of shame, people-pleasing and the allure of getting a cheap deal.

Lesson 1: Never let people shame you into the idea that asking more questions means you are being difficult

When it comes to powerful decision-making, this first lesson stands as a testament to the resilience needed when faced with external pressures. Never give in to the feeling that seeking clarity through questions makes you difficult. Instead, get clear on your roles and responsibilities — and theirs. Ask about their process, approach and what it takes to get the result they promise. If something feels off, slow down. If they avoid your questions, don't be afraid to ask again. Or say, "No, thanks!"

In my business, I give my clients clear expectations before they sign up with me so that there are no surprises at the end. This meticulous approach extends to establishing transparent expectations, ensuring that both parties are aligned in their roles and responsibilities from the outset.

However, there were moments when convenience overshadowed my intuition. Once, I allowed someone to sidestep my questions. Despite lingering uncertainty, I plunged into the decision without giving myself the proper time to consider the decision. I leaped and paid the price in full because I believed what they promised.

Looking back, this impulsive choice led me down a path where the price paid was not merely financially but also in terms of energy, focus and time. Ironically, the decision wasn't motivated by seeking a cheaper alternative; instead, it was a premium choice that didn't meet its promises. Even with a wholehearted commitment to being the ideal client, the commitment from the other end faltered.

Reflecting on this experience, I acknowledge my accountability for betraying my inner knowing — a resounding "no" that echoed for days. The rationalization was a fleeting moment where my logical brain, triggered by the fear of missing out (FOMO), prevailed over the subtle whispers of my intuition.

While it may be tempting to cast oneself as a victim in such situations, the key is taking responsibility for the final decision. In a paradoxical twist, this experience is a stark reminder that prioritizing inner knowing should precede all else. It's a lesson etched into my professional journey — a testament to the dance between intuition and rationality.

So, the message was received loud and clear — I've internalized the essence of honoring that inner knowing, even when faced with the complexities of decision-making.

Lesson 2: It's okay to take time to make a decision — don't let scarcity tactics drive your decision

When making business decisions, a crucial lesson I've learned through years of experience is the significance of taking the necessary time to think it over. Despite the subtle pressure of scarcity tactics, allowing yourself a moment of reflection in a neutral space becomes paramount. It's an intentional process of ensuring a decision is made with a clear mind and a comprehensive understanding.

Personally, I've come to acknowledge that I don't thrive under pressure. However, I recognize that everyone's approach to decision-making may differ. While some might find pressure a motivating force, my journey has taught me the importance of stepping back and avoiding hasty decisions. This revelation surfaced as I reflected on my extensive history in coaching, consulting and various product and course investments.

The most successful choices in my professional life unfolded when I granted myself the luxury of one or two nights to sleep on it. During this time, I not only addressed any lingering questions but also proactively sought out additional insights. This deliberate process, capped at 48 hours, is not meant to let me become avoidant. Quite the opposite — it serves as a testament to my commitment to respecting the valuable time of everyone involved.

Part of this 48-hour process involves immersing myself in a neutral environment. This deliberate choice creates a space where I can truly listen, not solely to the logical considerations swirling in my mind but to the subtle nuances of my intuition. This practice might seem unconventional for a marketing strategist with over a decade of experience. Yet, it underscores a fundamental belief in marketing – one rooted in empowerment through aspiration rather than FOMO.

While the allure of FOMO may entice quick decisions, my experience has demonstrated that such choices can lead to a host of challenges in the aftermath — from refunds and late payments to headaches and, ultimately, dissatisfaction on all ends.

Reflecting on a pivotal moment when someone I was considering investing in urged me to take the time to think about it, I was instantly sold on them. Although I committed to a 24-hour contemplation period, I knew this particular person's outlook aligned with the rhythm that resonates with me for making the best decisions.

Acknowledging the importance of this practice, I received a reassuring memo from the universe, reinforcing the significance of taking time before making significant commitments. The following day, with absolute certainty and confidence, I called back and signed the deal. I was confident that this deliberate approach was vital to making decisions that stand the test of time.

Lesson 3: Don't be afraid to tell people they are not a fit for your offer

In a world that sometimes prizes expediency and cost-effectiveness, it's easy to be seduced by the idea of making a sale — no matter what. We've all had moments where we feel someone could be a client, but if it doesn't feel like a "hell yes," then it's time to reconsider. Being honest and telling them someone they aren't the right fit creates more trust with them than if you tried to sell them into something they aren't ready for. Even if it feels like you're losing business at the moment, it opens up space for the right person to come in.

Looking back on that pivotal moment, it was so refreshing to hear the person I was interested in buying from say, "Take some time to think about it." Two days later, they told me they didn't feel it would fit best. Funnily enough, after asking a few questions, I also felt that same way. Getting a "no" from them was extremely refreshing because even though I could have joined, I knew deep down that it wasn't a fit for me. Ultimately, that act of truth inspired me to trust this person even more. Now, in my business, I say "no" pretty regularly because I'd rather work with people who are a total "hell yes!"

This serves as an important lesson that you can also live by in your business. By valuing substance over convenience or making a quick sale, you choose investments that promise sustained growth and success. This discerning approach not only safeguards your resources but also establishes your reputation as reliable and of quality.

Final thoughts

Mastering the art of decision-making in the business landscape requires not only astuteness but also the ability to navigate the emotional and psychological challenges that often accompany it. These three steps equip you with the tools to overcome shame, break free from people-pleasing, and resist the allure of convenience by making powerful business decisions. By embracing self-trust, prioritizing alignment, and valuing substance over expediency, you're laying the foundation for lasting business growth. With these principles in hand, you can step forward with confidence, ready to take your ventures to new heights of success.