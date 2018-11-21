Business Model

My Company's Business Model Was Holding Us Back From Bigger Opportunities, So We Evolved. Here's What We Learned.

Even though we had initial success, we knew we had to make some changes to win in the long-term.
Renee DiResta | 6 min read
Want to Change Your Business Model? Answer These 3 Questions.

Here are a few pointers on figuring out the best way to grow your business and keep it sustainable for years to come.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
You Really Could Have a Legitimate Business in a Week

If your great idea solves problems, the rest is mostly filling out forms online. You can knock it out in a few days.
Derek Miller | 7 min read
How Your Culture Will Ensure You Keep Your Edge

Innovate to avoid becoming obselete.
Ben Judah | 5 min read
This Cow Illustrates 8 Business Models (Infographic)

It's not as silly as it sounds.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
3 Ways the Utility Industry is Mimicking Startup Mentality

As a reaction stricter regulations, the utility industry is taking lessons from entrepreneurs on how to become more agile.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
Searching for a Franchise? Buy into Something You Don't Love.

Loving the product or service offered shouldn't be the reason you buy a franchise.
Rick Bisio | 6 min read
The Startup Studio Effect: How Hollywood's Movie Model Applies to the Startup World

It's not that startup studios are better than accelerators; it's simply that accelerators leave a lot of opportunities on the table.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
Be Prepared for the Startup J-Curve

Don't abandon your plan the first time things don't go as expected.
Lewis Schiff | 5 min read
How to Prepare for Uber as Your Potential Competitor

Niche marketplaces are already following Uber's model. But that doesn't mean these companies shouldn't worry once Uber brings its vast resources and funding to their category.
Tx Zhuo | 6 min read
