Business Partnership

Buying Out a Partner? New Small Business Administration Lending Rules Can Help.
SBA loans

A technical change in SBA policy makes it easier to buy out a partner
Mark Abell | 4 min read
After Severing Ties With a Business Partner, This Entrepreneur Had to Trust in Herself and Go It Alone

As a college student, Haley Hoffman Smith founded a nonprofit, wrote a book and started another company. But when things turned sour with a business partner, she had to cut ties and start over.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Why Bootstrap? Because You Can't Succeed Unless You Persevere
Bootstrapping

Instead of following your passion, follow a plan for bringing a solution to market without going broke before your first sale.
Aytekin Tank | 10 min read
Simple Tips to Help You Find a Good Business Partner
Partnerships

Who can help you reach your goals?
Business Rockstars | 1 min read
How These 2 Friends Disrupted the World of Bedding While Beating the Odds of Success
Partnerships

How to be part of the 35 percent of startup partnerships that succeed.
Patti Fletcher | 5 min read
I Co-Founded a Startup With My Best Friend: How to Balance Friendship and Business
Co-founders

Follow these three tips if you're thinking about co-founding a company with a friend.
Dan Saks | 5 min read
The Case for a Business Partner Who Makes You Uncomfortable
Business Partnership

Should you even have a comfort zone?
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Why Business Partnerships Are the Kiss of Death
Business Partnership

This might be the biggest mistake entrepreneurs make.
Bedros Keuilian | 7 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Broke Up With His Biggest Client
Partnerships

For Taktik Logistics Group to thrive, it would need to do what once seemed impossible.
Jason Feifer | 3 min read
This Founder Shares How to Get Out of an Awful Partnership
Partnerships

Bringing on a partner can be a huge risk for a company. One entrepreneur explains what to do when it doesn't work out.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
