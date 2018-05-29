Business Partnership
Partnerships
Don't Go It Alone: How to Use Partnerships as a Growth Strategy
Partnerships reduce costs and help companies operate more efficiently.
More From This Topic
SBA loans
Buying Out a Partner? New Small Business Administration Lending Rules Can Help.
A technical change in SBA policy makes it easier to buy out a partner
After Severing Ties With a Business Partner, This Entrepreneur Had to Trust in Herself and Go It Alone
As a college student, Haley Hoffman Smith founded a nonprofit, wrote a book and started another company. But when things turned sour with a business partner, she had to cut ties and start over.
Bootstrapping
Why Bootstrap? Because You Can't Succeed Unless You Persevere
Instead of following your passion, follow a plan for bringing a solution to market without going broke before your first sale.
Partnerships
Simple Tips to Help You Find a Good Business Partner
Who can help you reach your goals?
Partnerships
How These 2 Friends Disrupted the World of Bedding While Beating the Odds of Success
How to be part of the 35 percent of startup partnerships that succeed.
Co-founders
I Co-Founded a Startup With My Best Friend: How to Balance Friendship and Business
Follow these three tips if you're thinking about co-founding a company with a friend.
Business Partnership
The Case for a Business Partner Who Makes You Uncomfortable
Should you even have a comfort zone?
Business Partnership
Why Business Partnerships Are the Kiss of Death
This might be the biggest mistake entrepreneurs make.
Partnerships
Why This Entrepreneur Broke Up With His Biggest Client
For Taktik Logistics Group to thrive, it would need to do what once seemed impossible.
Partnerships
This Founder Shares How to Get Out of an Awful Partnership
Bringing on a partner can be a huge risk for a company. One entrepreneur explains what to do when it doesn't work out.