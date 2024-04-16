According to the deal, Pickleball Kingdom will operate in Dubai, India, and Abu Dhabi first, then expand to other parts of the UAE.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The US indoor pickleball operator, Pickleball Kingdom, has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Franchise India Group, the industry leader in introducing US brands to the Middle East.

Pickleball Kingdom will open in Dubai, India, and Abu Dhabi first as a result of their agreement, with the remaining UAE locations to come later.

Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, said, "This is a dream come true. Global expansion was part of the plan from day one, and now we're here. Currently, we have 140+ locations in the queue in the United States. With this partnership, we will double that number almost overnight. And this is just the beginning."

Rob Streett, Pickleball Kingdom's COO, added, "Partnering with Franchise India Group gives us the immediate scale and reach to maximise our brand's immediate entry and impact in the Middle East. This is just phase one of our expansion plan."

Franchise India Group is now accepting applications from interested parties to participate in this global movement as franchisees. Venus Barak, CEO of FranGlobal, explained, "We are looking for seasoned businesspeople who understand the value of having first market mover advantage. We will have these key stakeholders in place for each territory that we open."

Gaurav Marya, Chairman of Franchise India Group, added, "Pickleball is taking the world by storm, and Pickleball Kingdom is leading that charge. We're excited to partner with them and head up this international expansion."

According to Pickleball Kingdom, the main grievance about pickleball worldwide is that there aren't enough courts to accommodate the demand for players.

The company's franchise model supports climate-controlled indoor facilities that offer lessons, leagues, tournaments, parties, team-building events, and refreshments. Members and visitors can reserve courts or participate in open play sessions.

"The time has come. This is our entry onto the international stage. We will be in every country in the world within five years. One of our value statements is, "Pickleball is good for you physically, socially, and spiritually." I can't wait to hear "Welcome to the Kingdom!" spoken in every language on the planet! Teammates, get ready, the Kingdom is coming!" said Rodrigues.