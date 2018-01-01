Buyer Persona

10 Elements of a Successful Data-Driven Marketing Strategy
Marketing Strategies

10 Elements of a Successful Data-Driven Marketing Strategy

The more work you put into the front end of your marketing strategy, the less sleep you'll lose worrying about results.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Customer-Journey Mapping: The What, How and Why
Customer Experience

Customer-Journey Mapping: The What, How and Why

To increase profits, entrepreneurs must understand and nurture customers from the very first interaction to long after the purchase has been made.
Daniel Newman | 4 min read
10 Ways to Get Into Your Customers' Heads Beyond Creating Buyer Personas
Marketing

10 Ways to Get Into Your Customers' Heads Beyond Creating Buyer Personas

Buyer personas have one major weakness: they're completely made up. They're a good start, but try these tactics as well.
Aaron Agius | 6 min read
3 Influencer Marketing Secrets to Steal in 2015
Content Marketing

3 Influencer Marketing Secrets to Steal in 2015

Traditional and digital media are no longer enough to ensure that consumers know about your company's brand.
Jack Holt | 4 min read
The Science of Building Buyer Personas (Infographic)
Online Marketing

The Science of Building Buyer Personas (Infographic)

Reaching out to too wide of an audience dilutes your advertising message and diminishes its effectiveness.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
