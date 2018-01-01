Buying a Franchise

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
Buying a Franchise

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Rick Grossmann | 7 min read
Why You Should Buy a Franchise Instead of Starting Your Own
Franchises

Why You Should Buy a Franchise Instead of Starting Your Own

Hoping to be your own boss? One franchise expert outlines the plus side of buying a franchise
Rick Grossmann | 6 min read
A Modest Proposal to Franchisors
Franchisees

A Modest Proposal to Franchisors

People are continuing to buy into franchises without a clear understanding of the risks.
Dr. Gabriel Feldman | 4 min read
3 Factors That Distinguish an Actual Business From a Novelty
Buying a Business

3 Factors That Distinguish an Actual Business From a Novelty

Is that website you're looking to buy a smart bet? Do your due diligence first. Here's how.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Is Franchising a Fit for You?
Franchises

Is Franchising a Fit for You?

Before taking the leap make sure you've thoroughly researched every nuance of this business model.
Brenton Hayden | 6 min read
Guide to Small Business Ideas
Business Ideas

Guide to Small Business Ideas

You want to start your own business. What business idea is right for you? Let's review three common ones.
Carolyn Sun | 10 min read
How Do You Size up a Potential Franchise? Schmooze.
Choosing a Franchise

How Do You Size up a Potential Franchise? Schmooze.

The six types of franchisees you must talk with to assess whether a particular system is right for you.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
More Than 200 Franchise Opportunities for Less Than $50,000
Franchise Opportunities

More Than 200 Franchise Opportunities for Less Than $50,000

Don't let cost prohibit you from owning a franchise. Check out these options.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
Will Google's Algorithm Update Affect Your Franchise Sales?
Franchise Marketing

Will Google's Algorithm Update Affect Your Franchise Sales?

It's time to get "mobile-friendly" to keep your franchisee recruitment efforts going strong.
Matthew Job | 5 min read
7 Tips for Getting the Information You Need Before Becoming a Franchisee
Buying a Franchise

7 Tips for Getting the Information You Need Before Becoming a Franchisee

Speaking with at least five current owners is your best first step.
Anna Wilds | 5 min read
