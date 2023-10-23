Use this financial tool to help you along on your franchise journey.

In the most basic terms, your net worth is the difference between your total assets and your liabilities. It is vitally important to know your net worth in order to make informed decisions about major financial commitments such as buying a second home, paying for a child's college tuition or buying a franchise.

If you are considering getting started as a franchisee or looking to expand your current operation, use our net worth calculator to get a clear financial picture and help you find the perfect opportunity to fit your budget.