C-Suite

Disruption in the C-Suite
Leadership

Today's CMO typically has more responsibility and influence than ever and is likely to have stronger ties across the organization.
Andy MacMillan | 5 min read
The Journey From Expert to Guru Is 3 Simple-But-Powerful Steps
Leadership

Attaining the status of a guru will not happen overnight, but it's worth the effort.
Steven Kaufman | 4 min read
5 Ways Varied Job Experience Helps Your Career
C-Suite

Job doesn't match your degree? Fear not. It might actually help you get -- and thrive in -- the job you want.
Terrence W. Norchi | 5 min read
When It's Time to Grow, Sometimes You Need to Let Go
Leadership Qualities

Here are seven resources to help shed some light and ease the fears associated with relinquishing the role of CEO.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
Toshiba CEO Quits Over Accounting Scandal
Leadership

An independent inquiry found the CEO had been aware the company had inflated its profits by $1.2 billion over a period of several years.
Reuters | 4 min read
Toshiba CEO to Step Down in September in Accounting Scandal
Controversies

Sources say Hisao Tanaka and other board members will exit the Japanese tech company.
Reuters | 3 min read
Could This Guy Be Twitter's Next CEO?
Twitter

The social-media company's board is leaning toward picking an insider to be the company's next chief executive, person familiar with the matter say.
Alexei Oreskovic | 2 min read
Where Did Twitter's Dick Costolo Go Wrong?
Twitter

Employees loved him. The board loved him. He charmed the media, and even Wall Street, for a brief honeymoon. Why did investors turn on Twitter's CEO?
Erin Griffith | 6 min read
How to Hire the Right Leadership Team for Your Startup
Hiring Employees

Your executive hires are just as important as your co-founders.
Mark Ghermezian | 5 min read
4 Metrics Enterprise Software Companies Should Be Tracking, But Aren't
Sales Metrics

You'd be surprised what you'll learn from determining, for instance, average revenue per end-user.
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read
