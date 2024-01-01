Michael Charlton
Michael Charlton, president and CEO of AtlantiCare, has over 14 years if leadership experience within healthcare, business and hospitality. His deep community ties and strategic vision position him to lead AtlantiCare’s growth and patient-centered initiatives across southern New Jersey.
Consultoría
Necesitas escuchar más para liderar mejor: 5 tácticas para que los líderes reduzcan la brecha de comunicación con su equipo
Si los negocios avanzan a la velocidad de las relaciones, los líderes deben hacer más que solo hablar.
Leadership
You Need to Listen More to Lead Better — 5 Tactics for Leaders to Bridge the Communication Gap With Their Team
If business moves at the speed of relationships, leaders must do more than talk a good game.