cambridge analytica

More From This Topic

Tougher Data Privacy Rules Are a Scammer's Nightmare, but Ethical Marketers Can Stay Calm
Data Driven Marketing

Tougher Data Privacy Rules Are a Scammer's Nightmare, but Ethical Marketers Can Stay Calm

The Cambridge Analytica scandal is adding momentum to a global regulatory push.
Martin Smith | 6 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's EU Testimony Will Be Streamed Live
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg's EU Testimony Will Be Streamed Live

Facebook CEO acquiesces to European Parliament President's request.
2 min read
Forget Third-Party Data. You're Already Missing Out on Most of Your First-Party Data
Customer Research

Forget Third-Party Data. You're Already Missing Out on Most of Your First-Party Data

Use your own customer data about your customers to scale and grow.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Cambridge Analytica Is Closing, But It Solves Nothing
Facebook

Cambridge Analytica Is Closing, But It Solves Nothing

We still don't have an idea of how far this really goes.
Mallory Locklear | 5 min read
