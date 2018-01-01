Canada

Why You Should Resist the Allure of an Early Exit
Startups that are ready to become global brands don't have to settle -- they simply need to put their own plans first and build the future they see for themselves.
Brady Fletcher | 7 min read
This Week in Weed: Mr. Wonderful Passes on Grass!

Conrad Martin | 2 min read
This Week in Weed: O, Cannabis!

Conrad Martin | 2 min read
7 Interesting Things to Know About Canada's Legalization of Marijuana

Jonathan Small | 4 min read
This Week in Weed: Elon Musk Smokes Pot!

Conrad Martin | 2 min read

One of the World's Biggest Wine-and-Beer Makers Has Made a Huge Move Into Cannabis

Constellation, maker of familiar brands including Corona beer and Mondavi wines, has invested $3.8 billion in cannabis giant Canopy.
Matt Lamers | 4 min read
Cannabis Companies Likely to Raise More in 2018 Than the Last 3 Years Combined

The industry worldwide has already raised more than all of last year and is likely to raise $8 billion this year.
Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | 5 min read
What Canada's Legalization of Marijuana Means to the US, Eh

The landmark decision may cause a seismic shift in the industry. How will it affect your business?
Javier Hasse | 9 min read
Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform

A U.K. study finds marijuana legalization in one nation encourages reform by neighboring countries. Something similar is happening between states in the US.
Andre Bourque | 7 min read
Canada Is Creating a Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Marijuana Industry

Canada sees marijuana legalization as a social justice reform and a major commercial opportunity.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Regardless of What You May Think, Canada Has Always Been a Tech Hub
Oh, Canada! It's home to the 'Silicon Valley of the North,' and the reason for that has nothing to do with President Trump's immigration policies.
Kyle Tkachuk | 4 min read
How This Immigrant Created a Successful Marketing Agency
The entrepreneurial spirit translates across cultures.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Border Officials Are Banning Canadians Who Admit They've Smoked Marijuana

Immigration law lumps foreign pot smokers with human traffickers and foreign government officials who suppressed religious freedoms.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Legalize or Demonize: Leaders in Canada, US Have Very Different Views on Marijuana

Canada has fostered a legal cannabis boom that will put cartels out of business. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration embraces "demon weed'' rhetoric.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
First Cannabis ETF Hits Market and Rises Sharply in Initial Trading

Marijuana is likely to be legal throughout Canada next year and the markets are eager to get in on the ground floor.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
