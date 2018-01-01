Canada
Exit Strategies
Why You Should Resist the Allure of an Early Exit
Startups that are ready to become global brands don't have to settle -- they simply need to put their own plans first and build the future they see for themselves.
More From This Topic
One of the World's Biggest Wine-and-Beer Makers Has Made a Huge Move Into Cannabis
Constellation, maker of familiar brands including Corona beer and Mondavi wines, has invested $3.8 billion in cannabis giant Canopy.
Cannabis Companies Likely to Raise More in 2018 Than the Last 3 Years Combined
The industry worldwide has already raised more than all of last year and is likely to raise $8 billion this year.
What Canada's Legalization of Marijuana Means to the US, Eh
The landmark decision may cause a seismic shift in the industry. How will it affect your business?
Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform
A U.K. study finds marijuana legalization in one nation encourages reform by neighboring countries. Something similar is happening between states in the US.
Canada Is Creating a Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Marijuana Industry
Canada sees marijuana legalization as a social justice reform and a major commercial opportunity.
Canada
Regardless of What You May Think, Canada Has Always Been a Tech Hub
Oh, Canada! It's home to the 'Silicon Valley of the North,' and the reason for that has nothing to do with President Trump's immigration policies.
Startup Success Stories
How This Immigrant Created a Successful Marketing Agency
The entrepreneurial spirit translates across cultures.
Border Officials Are Banning Canadians Who Admit They've Smoked Marijuana
Immigration law lumps foreign pot smokers with human traffickers and foreign government officials who suppressed religious freedoms.
Legalize or Demonize: Leaders in Canada, US Have Very Different Views on Marijuana
Canada has fostered a legal cannabis boom that will put cartels out of business. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration embraces "demon weed'' rhetoric.
First Cannabis ETF Hits Market and Rises Sharply in Initial Trading
Marijuana is likely to be legal throughout Canada next year and the markets are eager to get in on the ground floor.