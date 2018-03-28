Carl's Jr.

7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals
7 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Find Fourth of July Deals

Boston Market, Pizza Hut and other restaurants are offering Independence Day deals and specials.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
5 of the Most Controversial Ads in Recent History
5 of the Most Controversial Ads in Recent History

From puppy mills to beauty standards, the themes of these commercials provoked polarizing reactions.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
The CEO of Carl's Jr. Doesn't Care If You're Offended by the Chain's Sexy Ads
The CEO of Carl's Jr. Doesn't Care If You're Offended by the Chain's Sexy Ads

The burger chain runs commercials starring swimsuit models for the same reason it is putting a hotdog on top of a cheeseburger: because 'young, hungry guys' love it.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Carl's Jr. Tests Pepperoni Pizza Fries, Which Are Exactly What They Sound Like
Carl's Jr. Tests Pepperoni Pizza Fries, Which Are Exactly What They Sound Like

Fries + cheese + pepperoni = profit?
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
This Unlikely Fast-Food Chain Just Became the First to Roll Out an 'All-Natural' Burger
This Unlikely Fast-Food Chain Just Became the First to Roll Out an 'All-Natural' Burger

Carl's Jr. is serving up burgers made from grass-fed, free-range cows.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Is the Year of the Bun Over? Wendy's Ends Pretzel Burger.
Is the Year of the Bun Over? Wendy's Ends Pretzel Burger.

Wendy's is ending the run of its wildly successful pretzel bun, bringing out a brioche burger to end a year full of innovative buns.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
This Mega Deal Means Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Now in the Same Family as Arby's, Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon
This Mega Deal Means Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Now in the Same Family as Arby's, Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon

Roark Capital Group will acquire CKE Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, adding to its extensive franchise brand portfolio, which includes Wingstop, Carvel Ice Cream and Arby's.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
