CEO Pay
CEOs
Inside the C-Suite: the Most Likable CEOs in America
As employees, shareholders and consumers, we've invested a lot in our corporate leadership. But do we like them?
CEO Pay
Chipotle's CEOs Take Massive Paycut Due to E. Coli Crisis
They still received nearly $14 million each.
Leadership
Leaders Like Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer Do Not Deserve the Fortunes They Make While Their Companies Crash and Burn
Here are three ways to spot completely ineffective -- and way overpaid -- CEOs.
Jack Dorsey
So Just How Much Is Jack Dorsey's Salary at Square?
The payments company's earnings beat Wall Street estimates and is projecting profitability -- excluding certain costs -- by the end of 2016.
LinkedIn Boss Gives $14 Million Away to Employees. Ours Gave Us Some Donuts.
The package is reportedly worth an estimated $14 million.
Executive Compensation
CEO Pay Isn't All That Out of Whack If You Look at Real Data
Why do CEOs get paid so much? Because they deserve it. Plain and simple.
Salary
One of the Nation's Top-Paid CEOs Leads an Unprofitable, Largely Unknown Company
Charif Souki of Cheniere Energy, a Houston-based enterprise hoping to one day capitalize on the fracking boom, raked in a whopping $142 million last year.
Leadership
Microsoft's New CEO Could Earn Almost $18 Million This Year
Microsoft has set the base salary of its new CEO, Satya Nadella, at $1.2 million, but with incentives and stock options he could earn as much as $18 million during his first year on the job.
Growth Strategies
New SEC Rule Would Make Companies Disclose Ratio of CEO-to-Worker Pay
As early as next month, corporations may have to begin making public the difference between their chief executive's compensation and the pay of a middle-of-the-pack worker.
Growth Strategies
Companies to Disclose CEO Pay Vs. Employee Pay
Think it'd be nice to know how much a CEO makes compared with his or her typical employee? Well, you're going to find out soon.
Growth Strategies
Ousted Men's Wearhouse Founder Fires Back in Open Letter
George Zimmer, founder and former executive chairman of the men's clothing retailer, makes his side of the story public.