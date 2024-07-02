Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Salesforce Shareholders Say No to CEO Marc Benioff's Nearly $40 Million Pay Package Salesforce covered Benioff's personal security costs last fiscal year.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A Monday SEC filing revealed that Salesforce shareholders voted against an executive compensation resolution.
  • Marc Benioff, Salesforce's CEO, made nearly $40 million total in the 2024 fiscal year.
  • The vote was non-binding, so Salesforce isn't required to take action based on the results.

As Tesla shareholders approve CEO Elon Musk's historic $56 billion compensation, shareholders at Salesforce have a different stance on CEO Marc Benioff's $39.6 million pay.

A Monday U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing detailed the outcome of Salesforce's annual meeting on Thursday. More stakeholders, over 404 million, voted against the pay packages of Salesforce's leadership. About 339 million voted in favor of the pay.

The vote is non-binding, meaning that Salesforce doesn't have to change anything based on the outcome. The company "will consider the outcome" of the vote in future executive compensation plans, according to its proxy statement for the 2024 fiscal year.

Related: This Company Caps CEO Pay Depending on How Much Its Lowest-Paid Employee Makes

The same statement disclosed that Benioff made $39.6 million total in the 2024 fiscal year, which was nearly $10 million more than the previous year. His base salary was $1.55 million; stock awards, bonuses, and other awards contributed to the bulk of his compensation.

He made 240 times more than the $164,985 salary of Salesforce's median employee, per the statement.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

According to a June study from the Associated Press, the median CEO last year was around $1.3 million. The midpoint pay package for CEOs, factoring in salary, bonuses, and stock awards, was $16.3 million.

Related: These CEOs Have the Biggest Pay Packages in the U.S., According to a New Report

Benioff's pay this year notably included security costs he previously covered.

"Historically, the Company paid various costs relating to surveillance, monitoring, and security services including at Mr. Benioff's residences, and Mr. Benioff covered certain expenses relating to security personnel and installation and maintenance of security equipment," the statement reads.

However, Salesforce's compensation committee decided that "the personal security costs" Benioff previously paid were "appropriate to be borne by the Company" beginning fiscal year 2024.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Only Made $1 in Salary in 2023— But Earned Over $24 Million in 'Other Compensation'

Salesforce's executive compensation had overwhelming support (82%) in 2023, according to the proxy statement. So what changed this year?

According to CNBC, two influential advisory companies, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, recommended that shareholders vote against the compensation this year.

Glass Lewis wrote there was a "lack of a fully convincing rationale" for Salesforce giving Benioff certain stock grants.

Related: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Donates $150M to Hawaii
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Former Flight Attendant and Her Roommate Started a Side Hustle With Just $2,000 Each. Then It Earned Them Nearly $600,000 — and Counting.

Rachael Leina'ala Soares and Heather Aiu co-founded ALOHA Collection in 2014 — inspired by a "wet bikini" and "sweaty yoga gear."

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Get the Help of AI for Life for Just $40

The 1minAI all-in-one platform is on sale for nearly $200 off for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

The Best Way to Distribute Your Press Releases — PR Firm or Cheap Wire Service?

A press release is a press release, right? Wrong. For this critical asset that announces something vital about you or your business, you should know the differences between going the professional route and taking a lower-cost but usually less effective approach.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Making a Change

Learn New Languages with Babbel — Now Just $140 for Life

The world's top-grossing language learning software is on sale for just a few days.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Mark Cuban Extends Rare Praise to Elon Musk: 'Outstanding'

Cuban put xAI's Grok and OpenAI's ChatGPT in a head-to-head contest following the presidential debate. Here's the bot that came out on top.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

Here's How to Save on Fast Food This Summer — And Even Score Some for Free

Following months of complaints about rising prices related to inflation, several fast-food chains have announced new value deals. Here's how to take advantage of the savings.

By Carl Stoffers