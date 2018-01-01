CES 2016
CES 2016
The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond
From drones to virtual-reality headsets, here is what will be popular this year.
More From This Topic
CES 2016
Feds Raid Hoverboard Booth at CES
Federal agents investigating claims of copyright infringement raided a Chinese hoverboard stand at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
CES 2016
Chevy's New Electric Car to Compete With Tesla But Will Cost Much, Much Less
At CES, the automaker introduced its 2017 Bolt EV, a car expected to get 200 miles on a single charge.
CES 2016
First Autonomous, Human-Sized Drone Revealed at CES
The EHang184 can carry one passenger for flights up to 23 minutes.
CES 2016
This Company Wants To Make Your Dumb Fridge Smart
At CES, a company named Smarter unveiled a trio of products to bring your current refrigerator into the connected world.
CES 2016
BlackBerry Is Getting Into Self-Driving Cars
The company is up against the likes of Apple, Google and Tesla.
CES 2016
Kodak Is Bringing the Super 8 Video Camera Back
Kodak's Super 8 Camera would make dad proud.
CES 2016
HTC and Under Armour Team Up for HealthBox, a Complete Connected-Fitness System
For fitness fanatics, this all-in-one kit allows you to track your health, set goals and get encouragement.
CES 2016
Fisher-Price's Cute New Toy Aims to Teach Preschoolers the Basics of Computer Programming
The legacy toymaker is finally gearing up to cash in on to the trendy kid-coding movement with the 'Code-a-Pillar.'
CES 2016
Your Next Vision Exam May Involve Playing Video Games
RightEye technology employs PC video games and eye tracking to change the way vision is tested, and is even used for concussion detection.
CES 2016
Why Many Tech Execs Are Skipping the Consumer Electronics Show
The CES is huge, so huge that people interested in networking are increasingly preferring smaller events better structured for networking.