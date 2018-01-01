Emily Price

Guest Writer
Technology Writer

Emily Price is a tech reporter based in San Francisco, Calif. She specializes in mobile technology, social media, apps, and startups. Her work has appeared in a number of publications including The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, PC World, Macworld, CNN and Mashable.

The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond
From drones to virtual-reality headsets, here is what will be popular this year.
This Company's Tech Allows You to See Through Walls
Superman-like vision may finally be a reality.
This Drone Wants to Replace Your Selfie Stick
Instead of having a long, awkward stick snapping events in your life, a drone called Lily uses 'throw and shoot' activity, ensuring it never misses a moment.
Chevy's New Electric Car to Compete With Tesla But Will Cost Much, Much Less
At CES, the automaker introduced its 2017 Bolt EV, a car expected to get 200 miles on a single charge.
This Company Wants To Make Your Dumb Fridge Smart
At CES, a company named Smarter unveiled a trio of products to bring your current refrigerator into the connected world.
HTC and Under Armour Team Up for HealthBox, a Complete Connected-Fitness System
For fitness fanatics, this all-in-one kit allows you to track your health, set goals and get encouragement.
Faraday Future Shows Off Its Wild Electric Car Concept
Resembling a cousin of the Batmobile, the company said the car could come equipped with a helmet that provides oxygen, augmented reality views and 'aero tunnels'
What To Expect From CES 2016
Tech giants, along with thousands of smaller companies, are chomping at the bit to show off their shiny new wares at the world's largest technology trade show.
10 Great Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Tech Lovers
For when the clock is running out, and you need a gift NOW.
10 Gadgets That Make Great Gifts for Entrepreneurs
If you're looking for the perfect present for the boundary-pushing entrepreneur in your life, check out this list.
10 High-Tech Holiday Gifts You Can Buy for Under $100
For the gadget-obsessed in your life.
Meet Google's New 'Pixel C' Tablet
The convertible tablet is reminiscent of the Chromebook Pixel, but uses Android as its operating system.
Google Announces Updated Chromecast, Launches Chromecast Audio
Your living room is about to get a bit on an upgrade.
Google Announces Two New Phones and Android 6.0 Marshmallow Availability
Google announced two new phones Tuesday, the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X, along with availability details about the newest version of Android, codenamed Marshmallow.
5 Things You Do Everyday That Make You Vulnerable Online
You could be putting your personal information at risk without even realizing it.
