The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game
Rejection

After being shunned by investors and struggling to find their audience, a big-thinking partner helped guide these founders to viral success.
Jason Notte | 13 min read
The Real Reasons Millennials Are Struggling (Infographic)
Before you start calling them lazy and entitled, take a look at the many challenges millennials face today.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How These 6 Entrepreneurs Dealt With Difficult Employee Issues
From firing to rewarding talent, these founders share how they handled tough personnel decisions.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
How to Overcome Challenges at Work
Life without new challenges would be boring. Every new problem and challenge you face helps you gain more experience and grow yourself.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read
7 Success Tips for Women in Tough Businesses

A construction professional shares her tips for succeeding in a male-dominated industry.
Ellevate | 4 min read
Stop Waiting; There Is No 'Right' Time to Start Your Business
Keep growing, learning and moving forward. You can't be great if you don't commit to the first step.
Sean Flood | 5 min read
The Unexpected Benefits of Walking the Harder Path
In business and life, it is the struggle that unlocks your full potential.
Raj Jana | 6 min read
6 Ways to Break Bad News to Your Team
We asked six leaders: How did you handle sharing the hardest news of your career?
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Everyone Quit -- and This CEO Is Better Off Because of It
A startup CEO's radical culture shift almost wiped out the company. But now he has the right staff -- and is finally thriving.
Brett Berk | 4 min read
Cat Fight! How These Inventors Beat the Counterfeiters That Nearly Destroyed Their Company.
When a company copied their invention, Natasha and Fred Ruckel began investigating -- and got an inside look into how products are ripped off.
Michael Kaplan | 15+ min read
