Roadblock To Road Map How SKOOT pivoted its business for a sustainable future (and five lessons you can use to do the same!)

By Greg Gormley Edited by Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SkootEco
SkootEco dashboard: simple and smart

Our launch date was set: March 2020. We were poised to launch Skoot, a social mobility platform connecting friends for shared rides while planting trees to offset their carbon footprint. Our ads were booked, Student Brand Managers recruited, and merchandise all printed. Then the world slammed on the brakes. Lockdown. Social distancing. Our vision of a world sharing rides felt not just improbable, but irresponsible. Our carefully crafted business plan crumbled in the face of a global pandemic.

Giving up, however, wasn't an option. We had a powerful idea, had recruited a talented team, and had a burning desire to make a positive impact. We just needed to adapt. Fast. This is how we did it, and the lessons you might find useful to pivot and evolve your business towards a more sustainable and ultimately, more successful future.

Lesson 1: When the World Changes, Change With It (and Lean Into the Problem)
We asked ourselves: What does a world locked down, bound by social distancing, need? The answer: an Errands App connecting those in need with those willing to help. This pivot, fueled by an Innovation Grant, breathed new life into Skoot (and gave the Team purpose) and revealed a vital lesson: sometimes, the biggest problems present the most powerful opportunities for innovation.

Lesson 2: Don't Be Afraid to Dive Deeper (and Leverage Your Existing Strengths)
As the world navigated the pandemic, we doubled down on our tech. We shifted from a consumer-focused ride-sharing model to a B2B approach, supporting businesses transitioning back to work with safe and sustainable commute solutions.

This pivot taught us to look beyond our initial offering and leverage our core strengths (in our case, our technology and commitment to sustainability) to meet evolving market needs.

Lesson 3: Listen to Your Customers (They Often Hold the Key to Your Next Big Idea)
Conversations with our Clients and Advisors revealed a critical pain point: measuring and managing Scope 3 emissions.

We realised our (patented) technology, designed for ride-sharing, could be reimagined to track, analyse, and reduce emissions from employee commutes and business travel. Listening to our customers' challenges unlocked a powerful new application for our technology and revealed a massive market opportunity.

Lesson 4: Authenticity is Everything (Let Purpose Be Your Guiding Light)
Our pivot wasn't just strategic; it was driven by our genuine desire to make a positive impact. This authenticity resonated with customers, investors, and our team, fueling our growth and ultimately shaping our identity as a leading impact business and ESG consultancy

Lesson 5: Your Team and Trusted Advisors Are Crucial (They are your Greatest Assets)
During challenging times, partners, a supportive team and trusted advisors are invaluable. Co-founder Mark Stringer weathered the storms with me, along with Ashish Dev-King, our NED and now Chairman. Ashish once took us for a long lunch to reassure and uplift us. It's essential to have partners who can walk with you during tough periods.

As Winston Churchill said, "If you're going through hell, keep going." This mindset guided us. Our team's unwavering commitment and strong partnerships were our backbone, while trusted advisors provided the clarity to navigate uncertainty.

Our journey from ride-sharing platform to ESG impact consultancy is a testament to the power of adaptability, innovation, and a commitment to a vision bigger than ourselves. We learned that the path to success is rarely linear. Be open to change, embrace the unexpected detours, and never underestimate the power of a good pivot.

Today, as a top 5% B Corp, we're incredibly proud to empower businesses to measure, manage, and reduce their environmental impact, working with companies like Good Energy, Addison Lee, De Vere Hotels, Dream International brands like Amazonico, Bupa to name but a few.

We believe that profitability and purpose aren't mutually exclusive; they're two sides of the same coin. By embracing change, leading with your values, and constantly seeking innovative solutions, you too can pivot (or as we like to say, evolve) your business towards a more sustainable – and successful – future."
Greg Gormley

CEO and co-founder SkootECO

Greg Gormley
Leaving the Corporate world in 2006, Greg set up a consulting business assisting SME’s grow through investment and scaling their operations. In 2014 Greg co-founded Bink – an app linking your payment cards to loyalty. Bink now has 90 staff, has raised £40M and has been implemented into Barclay’s Banking app which boasts 12M users. Greg’s time at Bink was cut short when in 2018 he ended up being airlifted after a motorbike accident. During his recuperation he planned his next venture Skoot. During his stay in hospital Greg vowed to create something with purpose and mission which led to the creation of Skoot in 2019, as the world's first and only carbon-negative lift sharing app. With his extensive experience in tech, Greg dedicated his time developing Skoot, aiming to reduce congestion and pollution and assist in the mobility of the masses through sharing journeys in real time. Due to covid Skoot had to pivot and has since evolved into the award-winning ESG Platform, SkootEco, Empowering businesses, staff, customers, fans, guests to take meaningful action today.. Greg continues to lead the Top 5% B-Corp as CEO, with the goal of providing “in the moment” affordable solutions that make it simple for consumers, fans, guests, delegates and diners to make to help make the world cleaner, greener, and happier. Greg's entrepreneurial drive and determination enabled him to raise over £5 million to date for SkootEco, which includes investment from the Low Carbon Innovation Fund (LCIF2).
 

 

 

