Lee Broders
Bio
Lee Broders is a life coach, business growth mentor and serial entrepreneur. He helps people find clarity and confidence so they can transform their lives and achieve success. Lee is also the author of 10 Steps to Start Your Side Business.
Latest
Starting a Business
The 10 Steps to Start Your Side Business and Why Mindset Is the Key to Making It Work
Starting a side business isn't just about making extra income, it's about creating freedom, living with purpose, and reclaiming control over your future. But let me be blunt: it's difficult. If it weren't, everyone would do it.