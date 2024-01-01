Bio

Greg Gormley

Leaving the Corporate world in 2006, Greg set up a consulting business assisting SME’s grow through investment and scaling their operations. In 2014 Greg co-founded Bink – an app linking your payment cards to loyalty. Bink now has 90 staff, has raised £40M and has been implemented into Barclay’s Banking app which boasts 12M users. Greg’s time at Bink was cut short when in 2018 he ended up being airlifted after a motorbike accident. During his recuperation he planned his next venture Skoot. During his stay in hospital Greg vowed to create something with purpose and mission which led to the creation of Skoot in 2019, as the world's first and only carbon-negative lift sharing app. With his extensive experience in tech, Greg dedicated his time developing Skoot, aiming to reduce congestion and pollution and assist in the mobility of the masses through sharing journeys in real time. Due to covid Skoot had to pivot and has since evolved into the award-winning ESG Platform, SkootEco, Empowering businesses, staff, customers, fans, guests to take meaningful action today.. Greg continues to lead the Top 5% B-Corp as CEO, with the goal of providing “in the moment” affordable solutions that make it simple for consumers, fans, guests, delegates and diners to make to help make the world cleaner, greener, and happier. Greg's entrepreneurial drive and determination enabled him to raise over £5 million to date for SkootEco, which includes investment from the Low Carbon Innovation Fund (LCIF2).