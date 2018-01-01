Cities

Elon Musk's Boring Company to Prioritize Pedestrians Over Cars
A new concept video focuses on shuttles for people and bikes.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Cities and Tech Companies Can Accomplish Great Things Together
By partnering early and sharing data, cities and technology companies can create regulations that build new industries.
Kish Rajan | 4 min read
Elon Musk's Boring Company Shares Map of Proposed L.A. Tunnel Network
Phase 1 is a 6.5-mile proof-of-concept tunnel that will eventually be opened to the public if regulators agree.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
A New Study Predicts the Top 13 Places Where Amazon Could Build Its New Headquarters
Cities are jockeying to offer the best deal for Amazon, hoping to lure more jobs and infrastructure development.
Seth Archer | 4 min read
The Most Expensive Cities for Business Travel in 2017
If you're looking to cut back on company spending, you might want to avoid sending employees to these cities.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
You'll Never Guess the Cities Where Startups Are Growing Fastest Today
While San Jose and Boston are well-known startup hubs, a few southern and midwestern cities made their way onto this year's list.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
Amazon Has Triggered a $5 Billion Bidding War -- Here Are the Craziest Proposals for Its New Headquarters
The company's new campus, called HQ2, will bring 50,000 new jobs, Amazon says.
Leanna Garfield | 4 min read
You'll Have to Wait a Staggeringly Long Time to Be Hired in These Places
Check out what U.S. cities and countries have the fastest and slowest interview processes.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
15 Best and Worst Cities in America to Start a Small Business
Find out which cities are the best as you make plans to start a small business.
GOBankingRates | 15+ min read
8 Cities Whose Entrepreneurship Communities Are Booming
There are amazing startup communities outside of the bay area. Here are some of the best.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
