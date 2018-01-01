Commercial Real Estate

More From This Topic

6 Legalese Terms Every Franchisee Should Understand
Franchises

6 Legalese Terms Every Franchisee Should Understand

Make sure you understand contract jargon before signing your life away.
Rick Grossmann | 6 min read
Franchise Real Estate Tips and Strategies
Franchises

Franchise Real Estate Tips and Strategies

Not all square feet are alike when it comes to renting property; know the differences before you sign a lease on your next space.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
Amazon's Whole Foods Deal Will Remake Strip Malls
Amazon

Amazon's Whole Foods Deal Will Remake Strip Malls

What happens to small businesses if grocery stores shut down?
Brian Watson | 5 min read
Why Warren Buffet Might be Wrong About Retail
Warren Buffett

Why Warren Buffet Might be Wrong About Retail

Developers are bringing people back to brick-and-mortar shops by giving them something real: a memorable experience as part of a community.
Amy Osmond Cook | 7 min read
You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank
Green Business

You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank

Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
Justin Lee | 4 min read
Industrial Real Estate Market Gets Boost With Marijuana Legalization

Industrial Real Estate Market Gets Boost With Marijuana Legalization

Legal marijuana operations are finding space to grow and store their product by paying premium rents for warehouse space.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light
Solar Energy

Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light

New York developers have been reluctant to embrace solar, despite big cost savings and beautiful new designs. That creates opportunity for the bold.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
Should You Buy or Rent Your Place of Business?
Entrepreneur Network

Should You Buy or Rent Your Place of Business?

Here are three things to consider when deciding if you should invest in commercial real estate.
2 min read
Should You Sell Your House or Rent It?
Real Estate

Should You Sell Your House or Rent It?

Tenants. Taxes. Cash flow. ROI. There are lots of factors to weigh. This contributor tells you how.
Brandon Turner | 7 min read
5 Mobile Musts for Real-Estate Marketing
Real Estate

5 Mobile Musts for Real-Estate Marketing

Renters and buyers today demand on-the-go tools, even when it comes to selecting where they'll put down roots.
Aaron Orendorff | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.