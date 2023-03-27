Free Webinar | April 20: Success Secrets of Six-Figure Real Estate Agents

Join our free webinar as real estate entrepreneur Aaron Kirman shares the strategies and tactics you need to master for success in real estate today. Register now →

Entrepreneur Staff

Join our upcoming webinar with real estate entrepreneur, Aaron Kirman, as he shares his 20+ years of expertise and insights on how to master the art of selling properties.

Aaron will cover the essential daily strategies and success habits you need to thrive.

You will learn how to:

  • Find great listings
  • Gain client trust and respect
  • Manage your time effectively
  • Maximize your profits
  • Control operating expenses
  • Calculate startup costs

Register now and join us on April 12th at 2:00 PM ET to discover the strategies and tactics you need to master for success in real estate.

About the Speaker:

Aaron Kirman, President of the Estates Division at Compass and Founder of the Aaron Kirman Group (AKG), is one of the leading real estate agents in the U.S. He has repeatedly been named as a top agent in Los Angeles, and most recently, AKG was ranked as the #1 Luxury Team in L.A. As an expert in the luxury real estate industry, Aaron has received international acclaim from the architectural and estate communities, and represented some of the most exclusive properties in the world.
