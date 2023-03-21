Bed Bath & Beyond Is Shuttering Hundreds of Stores — Here Are the Much-Loved Retailers Ready to Move In

One popular gym chain is also eyeing the vacant spaces.

By Amanda Breen

Bloomberg | Getty Images

It's been a rough stretch for beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, which is on track to close 400 stores to avoid bankruptcy.

And other chains aren't wasting time when it comes to filling the many thousands of square feet left behind: TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Ross have already set up shop in vacant stores, CNN reported.

New retail space has been difficult to come by since the 2008 financial crisis and the steady growth of ecommerce. That lack of new supply is driving positive net absorption, rising rents and lower vacancy rates, which will likely continue in 2023, according to CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate.

Retail landlords and real estate analysts say Burlington, Five Below, Nordstrom Rack and Planet Fitness might also take advantage of Bed Bath & Beyond's exit, per CNN.

"For us, the biggest source of new store locations comes from other retailers closing stores," Burlington CEO Michael O'Sullivan said on an analyst call in February. "So many of our most productive locations were formerly Circuit City or Toys 'R' Us or Sports Authority."

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is down more than 96% year over year.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

