3 Reasons You Need to Improve Your Writing
Writing

3 Reasons You Need to Improve Your Writing

As a changemaker and entrepreneur, your work probably involves writing as a way to inform, persuade or connect with your audience.
Wes Kao | 6 min read
Sorry, Goldfish: People's Attention Spans Aren't Shrinking, They're Evolving
Focus

Sorry, Goldfish: People's Attention Spans Aren't Shrinking, They're Evolving

We're ignoring a lot of the torrent of information coming at us constantly, but we can focus just fine on what is important.
Nadjya Ghausi | 8 min read
Once You Become an Entrepreneur, It's Time to Quit With the 'Corporate-Speak'
Communication Strategies

Once You Become an Entrepreneur, It's Time to Quit With the 'Corporate-Speak'

The benignly impersonal jargon that passes for communication in big corporations doesn't work for making one-to-one human connections.
Joe Rutland | 5 min read
Balancing Your Associates' Expectations With Your Company's Needs
Leadership

Balancing Your Associates' Expectations With Your Company's Needs

Leaders walk the tight rope between bettering the company and meeting associates needs.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 6 min read
Are You a Technical Founder? Here's How to Get Better at Communicating Your Vision.
Communication Strategies

Are You a Technical Founder? Here's How to Get Better at Communicating Your Vision.

It doesn't matter how great your product is if you can't explain it to others.
Hamlet Batista | 6 min read
How to Deliver Bad News When It's Not Your Fault
Communication Strategies

How to Deliver Bad News When It's Not Your Fault

People tend to shoot the messenger but there are ways to avoid the negative halo of bad news.
Wes Kao | 7 min read
Stop Interrupting and Listen to the Question
Listening

Stop Interrupting and Listen to the Question

Not letting the questioner finish makes you look hasty or lacking in confidence.
Stacey Hanke | 4 min read
What Your Email Style Says About Your Personality
Email

What Your Email Style Says About Your Personality

There are four basic email styles. Which one is yours?
Carol Tuttle | 5 min read
Ousted Papa John's Founder Creates Website to 'Save' His Company and Get the 'Truth Out There'
Papa John's

Ousted Papa John's Founder Creates Website to 'Save' His Company and Get the 'Truth Out There'

'The Board wants to silence me. So this is my website, and my way to talk to you,' John Schnatter says on the site.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
The More You Talk, the Less They Listen
Communication Strategies

The More You Talk, the Less They Listen

To stand out, say less.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 5 min read
