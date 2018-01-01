Company Names

Company Names
Business Name

The Embarrassing Acronym of an Exalted Law School Name Provides a Funny Branding Lesson

Before you skimp on hiring a branding pro, consider George Mason University's bungled attempt to honor the late Antonin Scalia.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Business Name
Entrepreneur Network

Henry Ford Used His Name. eBay Put the 'e' in Everything. Uber... Well, It's Just Too Weird to Ignore.

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris talks about why entrepreneurs over time have used drastically different strategies in picking names for their businesses.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Business Name
Business Name

Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available

Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
Business Name
Business Name

8 Business Name Mistakes That Investors Hate to See

Names can imply strength, value, connection or friendliness, or they can set opposite tones.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Starting a Business
Starting a Business

How to Choose a Great Name for Your New Business

Follow these tips to create a name that embodies exactly what you want your new business to represent.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Naming a Business
Naming a Business

A Great Name Tells You More Than Just What the Company Does

It sets the foundation for the customer relationship, establishes leadership and separates the business from the competition.
Aaron Keller | 3 min read
Naming a Business
Naming a Business

6 Memory Factors to Consider as You Craft Your Business Name

Keeping in mind the process of encoding and storing, here are a few methods to consider when starting up.
Aaron Keller | 4 min read
Branding
Branding

Here's Everything That Can Go Wrong Naming Your Startup and How to Avoid It All

The innocent pleasure of naming your company can turn very unpleasant if you find out the hard way that name has a bad online reputation or a very different meaning in another language.
Yoav Vilner | 4 min read
Naming a Business
Naming a Business

Your Brand Depends on Your Great Business Name Being Protected

Here are six strategies to craft a name that grabs attention, but not for legal reasons.
Aaron Keller | 3 min read
Business Name
Business Name

7 Terrible Naming Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make

Your company name will get used more and last longer than any other investment you make in your business. It's important that you get it right the first time.
Alexandra Watkins | 4 min read
