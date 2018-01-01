Competitive Advantages
Maintain Your Competitive Advantage by Focusing on Your Most Valuable Asset -- You
For many products and services, it's not simply about developing a competitive advantage -- it's about keeping one.
More From This Topic
Competition
How Small Startups Can Profit From Competitor's Woes
With the right mix of speed, timing and guts, smart founders can profit hugely from their much, much, much larger rivals' misfortune.
Competitive Intelligence
You're Probably Keeping Tabs on Your Competitors All Wrong
Data intelligence opportunities to find out about your competitors are exploding. What are you waiting for?
Competitive Advantages
How to Stand Out: Make Yourself Equal and Then Make Yourself Different
Knowing what makes you different gives you a competitive advantage that cannot be matched.
Competition
This Pro Wrestler Turned Cannoli Baker Shows How Small Businesses Can Leverage Themselves Against the Competition
There are plenty of things small businesses can offer their customers that big businesses can't.
Trends
The Trends to Watch in 2018 to Help Your Business Succeed
We asked a range of experts to offer their best predictions on where business is going -- and where you should go, too.
Competition
5 Ways to Dominate Your Competition
There are many ways a scrappy startup can outshine other businesses.
Marketing
Why Storytelling Will Continue to Be the Go-To Marketing Strategy in 2018
Creating a compelling vision -- and expressing it well -- is key to capturing your place in the market.
Trends
From Branding to Recruiting, Check Out the 10 Business Trends to Make Next Year a Success
Next year will bring big changes and new opportunities for sharp, forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Here's what to keep your eye on.
Competition
3 Things an Off-Road Race Can Teach You about Being an Entrepreneur
They say that starting a business can be a bumpy road . . .
Competition
What to Do When Facebook or Google Wants to Steal Your Idea
Startups can fight back against the big guys and win.