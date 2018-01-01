Competitive Advantages

How Small Startups Can Profit From Competitor's Woes
Competition

How Small Startups Can Profit From Competitor's Woes

With the right mix of speed, timing and guts, smart founders can profit hugely from their much, much, much larger rivals' misfortune.
Kris Frieswick | 7 min read
You're Probably Keeping Tabs on Your Competitors All Wrong
Competitive Intelligence

You're Probably Keeping Tabs on Your Competitors All Wrong

Data intelligence opportunities to find out about your competitors are exploding. What are you waiting for?
Ellie Mirman | 8 min read
How to Stand Out: Make Yourself Equal and Then Make Yourself Different
Competitive Advantages

How to Stand Out: Make Yourself Equal and Then Make Yourself Different

Knowing what makes you different gives you a competitive advantage that cannot be matched.
David Meltzer | 4 min read
This Pro Wrestler Turned Cannoli Baker Shows How Small Businesses Can Leverage Themselves Against the Competition
Competition

This Pro Wrestler Turned Cannoli Baker Shows How Small Businesses Can Leverage Themselves Against the Competition

There are plenty of things small businesses can offer their customers that big businesses can't.
Tony Ricca | 5 min read
The Trends to Watch in 2018 to Help Your Business Succeed
Trends

The Trends to Watch in 2018 to Help Your Business Succeed

We asked a range of experts to offer their best predictions on where business is going -- and where you should go, too.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
5 Ways to Dominate Your Competition
Competition

5 Ways to Dominate Your Competition

There are many ways a scrappy startup can outshine other businesses.
Bedros Keuilian | 8 min read
Why Storytelling Will Continue to Be the Go-To Marketing Strategy in 2018
Marketing

Why Storytelling Will Continue to Be the Go-To Marketing Strategy in 2018

Creating a compelling vision -- and expressing it well -- is key to capturing your place in the market.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
From Branding to Recruiting, Check Out the 10 Business Trends to Make Next Year a Success
Trends

From Branding to Recruiting, Check Out the 10 Business Trends to Make Next Year a Success

Next year will bring big changes and new opportunities for sharp, forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Here's what to keep your eye on.
Entrepreneur Staff | 10 min read
3 Things an Off-Road Race Can Teach You about Being an Entrepreneur
Competition

3 Things an Off-Road Race Can Teach You about Being an Entrepreneur

They say that starting a business can be a bumpy road . . .
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 5 min read
What to Do When Facebook or Google Wants to Steal Your Idea
Competition

What to Do When Facebook or Google Wants to Steal Your Idea

Startups can fight back against the big guys and win.
Aquiles La Grave | 5 min read
