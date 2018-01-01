Connected Entrepreneur

More From This Topic

7 Industries Born to Fuel Entrepreneurship

From co-working spaces to productivity tools like Slack and HipChat, these industries' 'business' is helping entrepreneurs.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
15 Time-Tested Apps Your Business Can't Live Without

Make these apps work for you, in areas like travel, money, communications and more.
Grant Davis | 7 min read
Biz Stone Discusses How the Right Connection Led to the Creation of Twitter

Stone and co-founder Evan Williams teamed up because they resonated and trusted great things would follow.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Direct Selling Goes Social, Retools for Millennial Generation

Chantel Waterbury, founder of jewelry company Chloe and Isabel, talks about why she's putting her brand in the hands of 'social retailers'.
Sarah Max | 5 min read
9 Conferences in 2015 That Are Worth Your Time and Money

Influencers, entrepreneurs and founders of conferences chime in are where you should divert your attention.
Meredith Fineman | 6 min read
Connectors: The 3 Situations It's OK to Make Blind Email Introductions

There is only a few instances when it is acceptable not to ask both parties if they would like to be introduced to the other person.
Mike Fishbein | 4 min read
3 Reasons Why You Should Network Less

Building a network is crucial to success but if you are not connecting with the right people, it's doing you no good.
Sarah Vermunt | 4 min read
If You Want to Build Good Relationships, Stop Hiding Behind Your Email

If you're working through touchy subjects, in-person is better than the inbox.
Lambeth Hochwald | 3 min read
Stop Leaving Networking to Chance

If you are starting up a new company or leading a key project for your organization, you must create relationships required for success.
Paul Axtell | 4 min read
From ICQ to AIM to WhatsApp: The Rise and Fall of Instant Messenger Apps (Infographic)

IM apps have 4ever altered how we communicate. Countless messaging tools have come and gone in the 18 years since they first debuted. Which ones will stand the test of time?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read
