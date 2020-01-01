Abdulla Almoayed is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Tarabut Gateway, the first and only company licensed to deliver open banking in MENA, as well as the leading provider of open banking (API based) infrastructure in the region.
What Does It Mean To Be Truly Digital? A Global Crisis Exposes The Cracks
Economies hitherto almost entirely reliant on a single commodity are now boasting burgeoning and increasingly thriving tech ecosystems. But in many ways, we are still behind the curve.