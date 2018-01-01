Consumer Electronics Show

CocoJet: 3-D Printing and Hershey's Chocolate, Together at Last
Hold your breath. Make a wish. Count to three. 3D Systems' new Hershey's chocolate printer is really sweet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
What Do Dropbox, Green Mountain and 3-D Printing Have in Common?
These three companies are jumping on a consumer trend that will continue to gain momentum (and dollars) in the near future.
Tony Lopresti | 4 min read
10 Thoughts on Tech, Trends and Innovation at CES 2014
From being surrounded by 'Glassholes' to playing pinball and 'self-healing' phones, here is a recap of what the show had to offer.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
A True Transformer: Asus Announces a Laptop-Tablet That Runs Android and Windows
When one operating system just won't cut it, there's always this device that runs two and you can switch between them.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
This Startup Makes Finding Lost Items Easy
FinderCodes makes finding lost items as easy as scanning a code on your smartphone.
Kristan Schiller | 2 min read
Tomorrow's Small-Business Tech Tools
Here's a look at three new gadgets that could raise your company's game.
Jonathan Blum | 4 min read
