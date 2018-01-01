Consumer Electronics Show
Smart Devices
Here's How Industries Are Marrying All of Us to Technology
Fintech startups are trying to 'put a ring on it' by urging banks to keep up with digital makeovers and strategic partnerships.
Chocolate
CocoJet: 3-D Printing and Hershey's Chocolate, Together at Last
Hold your breath. Make a wish. Count to three. 3D Systems' new Hershey's chocolate printer is really sweet.
Consumer Habits
What Do Dropbox, Green Mountain and 3-D Printing Have in Common?
These three companies are jumping on a consumer trend that will continue to gain momentum (and dollars) in the near future.
Technology
10 Thoughts on Tech, Trends and Innovation at CES 2014
From being surrounded by 'Glassholes' to playing pinball and 'self-healing' phones, here is a recap of what the show had to offer.
Technology
A True Transformer: Asus Announces a Laptop-Tablet That Runs Android and Windows
When one operating system just won't cut it, there's always this device that runs two and you can switch between them.
Technology
This Startup Makes Finding Lost Items Easy
FinderCodes makes finding lost items as easy as scanning a code on your smartphone.
Technology
Tomorrow's Small-Business Tech Tools
Here's a look at three new gadgets that could raise your company's game.