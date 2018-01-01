Consumer Engagement

Navigating the Challenges of the Consumer Health Universe
Personal Health

Navigating the Challenges of the Consumer Health Universe

The industry has not yet achieved what it could be, but with the right focus, companies can blaze a new trail.
Kevin Young | 7 min read
7 Misconceptions About Brand Engagement That Derail Digital Campaigns
Customer Engagement

7 Misconceptions About Brand Engagement That Derail Digital Campaigns

Your logo isn't your brand, and attention-grabbing tactics actually will turn consumers away.
Aaron Agius | 4 min read
Leaders Succeed When They Go Where Their Fear Tells Them to Avoid
Fear

Leaders Succeed When They Go Where Their Fear Tells Them to Avoid

Performing artists believe their professional growth relies on taking the roles that scare them most. Business leaders, take note.
Bill Connolly | 5 min read
4 Tips for Maximizing the User's Advertising Experience
Online Advertising

4 Tips for Maximizing the User's Advertising Experience

Brands provide users with the best possible advertising experience by getting out of the way.
Ari Brandt | 4 min read
To Get a Premium Price Exceed What Your Customer Expects
Consumer Loyalty

To Get a Premium Price Exceed What Your Customer Expects

The most successful brands can routinely charge more for comparable products because they never disappoint their customers.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Forget the 4 P's: Here's How to Measure a Customer-Focused Marketing Strategy
Marketing Strategies

Forget the 4 P's: Here's How to Measure a Customer-Focused Marketing Strategy

The consumer era is upon us and customer-centricity is the new black when it comes to marketing, so how can we measure the return on investment?
Daniel Newman | 5 min read
Marketers Are No Longer in the 'Mad Men' Era
Psychographics

Marketers Are No Longer in the 'Mad Men' Era

Psychographics, not demographics, is what separates us from Don Draper.
Jack Holt | 5 min read
4 Ways to Engage Your Audience Like a Comedian
Consumer Engagement

4 Ways to Engage Your Audience Like a Comedian

Take a lesson from Louis C.K.: Engage your consumers directly and go where they live (digital devices).
Bill Connolly | 6 min read
Do Brands Need to 'Speak American'?
Marketing

Do Brands Need to 'Speak American'?

Marketers are missing out on a cultural segment of U.S. population called out as the "New Heartland," report says.
Jason Falls | 8 min read
To Sell Products to Millennials, First Invite Them To Help Develop It
Millennials

To Sell Products to Millennials, First Invite Them To Help Develop It

Young consumers have distinct patterns for developing brand loyalty, beginning when the product is just somebody's good idea.
Christie Garton | 4 min read
